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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

CUHK claims top positions in QS University Rankings

May 08, 2026 | 15:56
(0) user say
CUHK claimed top positions in Hong Kong and Asia in the latest QS World University Rankings by Subject, demonstrating its academic excellence across various disciplines

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 7 May 2026 - The Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK) has achieved outstanding results in the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2026, released on 25 March, further cementing its position as a global leader in research and academic excellence. Ten CUHK subjects have secured the top position in Hong Kong, and 21 subjects rank among the top 50 worldwide. These outstanding results reflect CUHK's sustained commitment to research impact and the calibre of its scholars, whose work continues to advance the collective understanding of the world's most pressing challenges.

CUHK latest QS World University Rankings by Subject 2026 is released.

CUHK's Academic Excellence and Global Research Impact

Ranked among the world's top 50 universities, CUHK ascended to 32nd place globally in the QS World University Rankings 2026, marking a four-place rise that reinforces its role as a hub for rigorous inquiry, and a dynamic environment where students are empowered to pursue meaningful research and knowledge exchange. This trajectory is supported by 17 CUHK researchers recognised on the Highly Cited Researchers 2025 list by Clarivate Analytics, and 431 academics listed among the world's top 2% scientists by Stanford University. Among them, 47 scholars were ranked within the global top 100 in their respective fields. Notably, three scholars, including Vice-Chancellor and President Professor Dennis Lo Yuk-ming, have earned positions within the global top 10, a distinction that highlights the remarkable depth and excellence of CUHK's research community.

CUHK's The Nethersole School of Nursing: Nurturing Research Innovation and Global Talent in Nursing

Among CUHK's strongest performers in this year's rankings, the Nethersole School of Nursing has been ranked #1 in Hong Kong and Asia, and #6 worldwide. Reflecting on the academic environment, Pham Nhat Vi DO, a Vietnamese PhD student in Nursing, shared: "My PhD journey at CUHK has transformed my research abilities, critical thinking, and leadership skills. Through CUHK's outstanding faculty support, I have accessed diverse academic resources and gained invaluable hands-on experience, building a strong foundation for my future career."

Vi's research focuses on colorectal cancer survivorship using cutting-edge technology. As the first Vietnamese researcher adopting this approach, her work reflects CUHK's strength in empowering students to break new ground.

CUHK's Geography and Resource Management: Advancing Student Research on Pressing Climate Challenges

CUHK's Department of Geography and Resource Management has also earned notable recognition in this year's ranking, placing #4 in Asia and #21 worldwide. Arati POUDEL, a Nepali PhD student, highlighted the University's research ecosystem as a key defining aspect of her experience. "CUHK exceeds expectations through outstanding research facilities, supportive faculty, and comprehensive professional development opportunities. The prestigious Belt and Road Scholarship has also enriched my research journey in this beautiful campus environment."

Supported by CUHK, Arati's research investigates how adaptation to climate extremes—particularly water scarcity and excess—are being addressed, and the pivotal role played by communities and civil society in leading these responses.

Through the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2026, CUHK continues to demonstrate the impact of its research and scholarship. These achievements underscore the University's growing influence on the global academic stage and its steadfast commitment to addressing complex global challenges through innovation, insight, and collaboration.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By The Chinese University of Hong Kong

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
CUHK University Rankings Subject Academic Excellence Research QS University Rankings

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