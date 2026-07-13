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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

CUHK climbs to 18th in QS World Rankings 2027

July 13, 2026 | 09:36
(0) user say
The Chinese University of Hong Kong climbed 14 places to rank 18th globally in the latest QS World University Rankings 2027, entering the global top 20 for the first time.

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 13 July 2026 - The Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK) has climbed 14 places in the latest Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rankings 2027 to rank 18th globally, entering the global top 20 for the first time. This milestone reflects significant improvements across key indicators, including employer reputation, international research network, and international student ratio, while retaining a full score in international faculty ratio.

CUHK climbs 14 places to enter the global top 20 for the first time.
CUHK climbs 14 places to enter the global top 20 for the first time.

CUHK's Academic Excellence and Global Research Impact

CUHK's academic rigour is further recognised in the 2026–27 Best Global Universities Rankings by U.S. News & World Report, where it ranks 28th globally and 5th in Asia, remaining Hong Kong's top university for the fourth consecutive year. The University features 15 subjects in the global top 50, including five in the top 10, such as Education and Educational Research (#1), Gastroenterology and Hepatology (#2), Computer Science (#7), and Arts and Humanities and Artificial Intelligence (both ranked #9).

CUHK: Where Bold Ideas Become Impactful Research

CUHK provides an exceptional environment for impactful research, supported by approximately 300 research institutes and centres, alongside four state key laboratories approved by the Ministry of Science and Technology of China. Reflecting on the academic environment, Zhamilya Zhirenova, a PhD student in Biomedical Science from Kazakhstan, has deepened her expertise through her involvement with the Centre for Neuromusculoskeletal Restorative Medicine (CNRM), an InnoHK research centre CUHK established with Sweden's Karolinska Institutet.

Unlike traditional research pathways, where students are often confined to a single university laboratory, Zhamilya gained extensive experience at Hong Kong Science Park, a dynamic setting that closely resembles industry. "It feels more like an industrial company," she reflected, "and that experience has been invaluable." For researchers with ambitions beyond academia, such early exposure to the pace and expectations of the biotech industry provides a distinct advantage.

Nurturing the Next Generation of Scientific Innovators

Many of CUHK's scholars are globally renowned experts who have made significant breakthroughs in their respective fields. These experts provide valuable mentorship, cultivating an intellectually stimulating environment for innovative research.

At the Centre for Novostics, an InnoHK research centre dedicated to advancing molecular diagnostics, Yasine Malki, a Chemical Pathology PhD student from Hong Kong, highlighted mentorship as a defining aspect of his experience at CUHK. Benefiting from the mentorship of Professor Dennis Lo, CUHK's Vice-Chancellor and President, and a pioneer in molecular diagnostics, Yasine collaborates with specialists in molecular technologies, bioinformatics, and clinician-scientists, exemplifying CUHK's dynamic, multidisciplinary approach to medical science.

Through the latest global rankings, CUHK continues to demonstrate the impact of its research and scholarship. The University offers robust financial support to attract top-tier global talent, such as the Hong Kong PhD Fellowship Scheme (HKPFS) for the 2027–28 intake, which provides over HK$1.81 million (approximately US$232,420) in funding. Applications open on 1 September 2026.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By The Chinese University of Hong Kong

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
CUHK QS World Rankings 2027 Chinese University of Hong Kong World University Rankings

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