Hiep Phuoc LNG-fired power plant to start operation in 2027

November 20, 2025 | 18:56
(0) user say
The Hiep Phuoc LNG (liquefied natural gas) - fired power plant in Ho Chi Minh City is scheduled to come into operation in 2027.
Hiep Phuoc LNG-fired power plant to start operation in 2027
A mock-up of Hiep Phuong LNG-fired thermal power plant

Deputy Prime Minister Bui Thanh Son, together with a government working delegation, inspected the progress of the Hiep Phuoc LNG-fired power plant on November 20.

The project is being developed from the existing Hiep Phuoc Power Plant, owned by Hiep Phuoc Power Co., Ltd. (HPPC).

The current plant consists of three generators with a total capacity of 375 MW, which was commissioned in 1998 and mainly uses heavy fuel oil. In 2009, the plant was upgraded with a dual-fuel combustion system, enabling it to generate electricity using both heavy fuel oil and natural gas.

To develop the plant into an energy hub for Ho Chi Minh City and the southern region, the investor has obtained approval from Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee and the government to implement the 2,700 MW LNG-fired power plant model, divided into two phases.

According to the adjusted Power Development Plan VIII (PDP VIII), the first phase was scheduled to be commissioned in 2028. However, the prime minister has directed progress be accelerated by 1-2 years earlier.

In addition, the project involves upgrading the existing 40,000 DWT oil product port into an LNG import terminal, constructing new LNG storage tanks and a regasification system to supply gas for plant operation, and building a new administrative and control building complex.

According to Le Van Tam, chairman of HPPC, approximately 60 per cent of the civil construction work has been completed, while mechanical and electrical installation has reached about 20 per cent.

"The government directs Vietnam Electricity (EVN) to urgently instruct relevant units to approve the Power Purchase Agreement (PPA), which is necessary for banks to disburse and provide loans so that the project can continue on schedule as planned in the PDP. It is necessary to accelerate the construction of the grid connection transmission lines to the plant's capacity immediately after commissioning in 2027," Tam said.

The investor also hopes that the Ministry of Construction will guide procedures for importing the LNG to the Hiep Phuoc LNG terminal, thereby ensuring a stable and cost-effective fuel supply for phase 1 of the project.

Representatives from the Ministry of Industry and Trade, EVN, and Ho Chi Minh City leadership addressed and clarified the investor's proposals to facilitate faster project implementation as required by the prime minister.

In his concluding remarks, DPM Son appreciated the investor's efforts in gradually mastering technology, renovating the plant, shifting towards green production, and increasing capacity while simultaneously implementing several new investment items.

"This is one of the key national energy projects and the first LNG-to-power project with LNG supplied by the private sector, but its implementation progress remains slow. EVN needs to accelerate the completion of the approval of the PPA in 2025 and the grid connection transmission line project. At the same time, the investor must speed up construction to complete and commission the plant in 2027," DPM Son said.

Tokyo Gas invests in Vinh Long wind power venture Tokyo Gas invests in Vinh Long wind power venture

Tokyo Gas Co., Ltd. has announced that the company is investing in Truong Thanh Duyen Hai Wind Power JSC for developing, constructing, and operating a wind power venture in Vietnam, together with Truong Thanh Vietnam Group (TTVN) and Truong Thanh Energy (TTP).
Vietnam-US trade discussions continue in Washington Vietnam-US trade discussions continue in Washington

Vietnam and the US have continued technical-level negotiations on their Fair and Balanced Reciprocal Trade Agreement, seeking progress towards a mutually beneficial outcome.
Vietnam mulls 75 per cent power purchase guarantee for LNG-to-power projects Vietnam mulls 75 per cent power purchase guarantee for LNG-to-power projects

The government has proposed that imported liquefied natural gas (LNG) power projects be guaranteed offtake for at least 75 per cent of their annual output for a maximum of 15 years.
Dong Nai accelerates Nhon Trach 3 and 4 LNG-fired thermal power plants Dong Nai accelerates Nhon Trach 3 and 4 LNG-fired thermal power plants

Dong Nai province is eager to complete related works to release the capacity of the Nhon Trach 3 and 4 LNG-fired power plants, which are expected to start commercial operations in December.

By Nguyen Kim

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Hiep Phuoc-fired thermal power plant hiep phuoc Ho Chi Minh City LNG

