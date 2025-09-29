Corporate

Bidding opens for Quang Trach II LNG power plant

September 29, 2025 | 22:47
(0) user say
Both foreign and domestic firms are invited to bid for the engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) package for the Quang Trach II Liquefied Natural Gas Thermal Power project.
Bidding opens for Quang Trach II LNG power plant

The VND26 trillion ($1.04 billion) package is crucial for the project, determining the progress of implementation and operation of the large power source under Power Plan VIII, according to the Vietnam Electricity Power Project Management Unit 2

EPC Package No. 08 (EPC-QTII) is open for international bidding under a one-stage, one-envelope method. The deadline to submit dossiers is November 7.

The package covers a full survey, technical design, and construction drawings for the entire plant; supply of main and auxiliary equipment and synchronous materials; construction and installation of equipment; test runs; and compulsory insurance during the construction period.

Bidding documents require participants to submit audited financial statements for the three most recent years (2022, 2023, and 2024). Domestic bidders must include corporate income tax declarations and receipts certified by the tax authority, while foreign bidders must provide equivalent documents certified by the relevant authority. For joint ventures, debts to domestic credit institutions must be classified as group 1 under current regulations.

A representative of the investor said, "Through market surveys, we found that many firms are capable of undertaking EPC-QTII. We hope many capable contractors will submit bidding documents."

The almost $2 billion Quang Trach II in Quang Tri province is scheduled to begin construction by the end of this year. Its first turbine is expected to start generating power in the fourth quarter of 2028, the second in the first quarter of 2029, with full completion targeted for 2030, according to the Vietnam Electricity Power Project Management Unit 2.

The plant will help ensure a stable power supply for the northern region through the national grid. It will feature a liquefied natural gas (LNG) berth able to accommodate 100,000 DWT vessels, equivalent to 218,000 cubic metres of LNG, and a 250,000-cubic-metre LNG storage tank.

Doosan wants to develop LNG project Doosan wants to develop LNG project

South Korea's Doosan Group is interested in working with Vietnam Electricity (EVN) to develop the liquefied natural gas (LNG) Quang Trach 2 project and other renewable energy projects.
EVNNPT accelerates 500kV transmission line from Quang Trach to Pho Noi EVNNPT accelerates 500kV transmission line from Quang Trach to Pho Noi

EVNNPT has mobilised more than 800 engineers and skilled workers to participate in erecting poles and pulling wires for the 500kV transmission line circuit 3 from Quang Trach to Pho Noi project to ensure the key national project is on time.
1,500 engineers mobilised to implement transmission line 1,500 engineers mobilised to implement transmission line

More than 1,500 engineers from power corporations under Vietnam Electricity (EVN) are supporting the construction of the circuit-3 500kV Quang Trach-Pho Noi transmission line.
PV GAS to supply LNG for Quang Trach II LNG thermal power plant PV GAS to supply LNG for Quang Trach II LNG thermal power plant

PetroVietnam Gas Corporation (PV GAS) signed an MoU with Vietnam Electricity (EVN) on October 14 to supply liquid natural gas (LNG) for Quang Trach II LNG Thermal Power Plant.
Quang Trach II LNG-fired power plant to break ground this year Quang Trach II LNG-fired power plant to break ground this year

The $1.99 billion Quang Trach II LNG-fired power plant in the central province of Quang Tri is scheduled to start construction by the end of this year.

By Nguyen Kim

