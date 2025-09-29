Bidding opens for Quang Trach II LNG power plant

The VND26 trillion ($1.04 billion) package is crucial for the project, determining the progress of implementation and operation of the large power source under Power Plan VIII, according to the Vietnam Electricity Power Project Management Unit 2

EPC Package No. 08 (EPC-QTII) is open for international bidding under a one-stage, one-envelope method. The deadline to submit dossiers is November 7.

The package covers a full survey, technical design, and construction drawings for the entire plant; supply of main and auxiliary equipment and synchronous materials; construction and installation of equipment; test runs; and compulsory insurance during the construction period.

Bidding documents require participants to submit audited financial statements for the three most recent years (2022, 2023, and 2024). Domestic bidders must include corporate income tax declarations and receipts certified by the tax authority, while foreign bidders must provide equivalent documents certified by the relevant authority. For joint ventures, debts to domestic credit institutions must be classified as group 1 under current regulations.

A representative of the investor said, "Through market surveys, we found that many firms are capable of undertaking EPC-QTII. We hope many capable contractors will submit bidding documents."

The almost $2 billion Quang Trach II in Quang Tri province is scheduled to begin construction by the end of this year. Its first turbine is expected to start generating power in the fourth quarter of 2028, the second in the first quarter of 2029, with full completion targeted for 2030, according to the Vietnam Electricity Power Project Management Unit 2.

The plant will help ensure a stable power supply for the northern region through the national grid. It will feature a liquefied natural gas (LNG) berth able to accommodate 100,000 DWT vessels, equivalent to 218,000 cubic metres of LNG, and a 250,000-cubic-metre LNG storage tank.

