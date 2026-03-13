Construction approved for road linking Gia Binh Airport with Hanoi

On March 12, the PM approved the Ministry of Public Security proposal for Bac Ninh People’s Committee to carry out the initiative for the road linking Gia Binh International Airport with Hanoi as an emergency construction project.

The PM requested Bac Ninh People’s Committee take full responsibility for the scheme and ensure completion on schedule for the APEC 2027 Summit, expected to be hosted by Vietnam.

During the implementation, strict management must be ensured to control costs, improve investment efficiency, and prevent waste, corruption, or delays.

Illustration of the planned road connecting Gia Binh Airport with central Hanoi. Photo: VGP

The Ministry of Construction has been tasked with guiding Bac Ninh People’s Committee to carry out the initiative in accordance with legal procedures.

If issues arise that require measures different from current legal provisions, the relevant ministries and agencies must coordinate with Bac Ninh People’s Committee to report to competent authorities for consideration, th.e PM noted

The venture will feature 7km of newly built roadway and a 6.55km overlapping existing expressways, which will be upgraded and expanded to a width of 120 metres. The total land area required is approximately 290 hectares.

The scheme’s main components include a 7km newly constructed section, 120m wide, starting at a connection point with the road in Bac Ninh and ending at the interchange between the Hanoi-Lang Son expressway and the Hanoi-Thai Nguyen expressway/Ring Road 3.

A 6.55km upgraded section expanding the overlapping segment of the Hanoi-Thai Nguyen expressway/Ring Road 3 to 120m, connecting the first section to the interchange leading to Hanoi’s Tu Lien Bridge.

The route runs through the communes of Thuan An, Phu Dong, Thu Lam, and Dong Anh in Hanoi, and the wards of Tu Son and Phu Khe in Bac Ninh province.

In addition, the project will construct two direct ramps from the Hanoi-Thai Nguyen expressway/Ring Road 3 to the Tu Lien Bridge approach road, each featuring three lanes, 14 metres in width, and 2.5km in length, helping to connect Gia Binh Airport with Tu Lien Bridge.

The undertaking will be implemented under the public-private partnership model by a consortium consisting of Cong Thanh Transport Investment and Construction JSC and Cat Ba Sun Co., Ltd., a member of developer Sun Group.

The entire route connecting Gia Binh with central Hanoi is expected to have a total length of approximately 41km, with a total investment of about $3.32 billion.

This corridor will become a major transport artery at the northeastern gateway of the capital, forming the shortest and most modern route linking Gia Binh Airport to downtown Hanoi.

It is expected to help complete the external transport network, reduce pressure on Noi Bai International Airport, and open up new development space for the capital’s gateway region.

The project will also form a new strategic transport axis connecting the nation’s political and administrative centre with the culturally rich Kinh Bac region.

Along both sides of the corridor, modern urban zones with integrated ecosystems are planned, supporting the development of smart logistics centres and creating momentum for broader regional socioeconomic growth.

