Hung Yen breaks ground on three major projects worth over $720 million

These include the construction of Thai Binh General Hospital, a strategic road linking cultural and economic zones along the Red River, and a large-scale social housing initiative in Yen My II Industrial Park (IP).

Delegates press the button to commence the Thai Binh General Hospital project

Thai Binh General Hospital, with an investment of nearly $188 million, will be built on a 12-hectare site and initially offer 1,200 beds, with future expansion plans to reach 1,500 beds.

The development is divided into two components: the first includes the outpatient clinic and synchronised technical infrastructure located at the provincial medical centre area, while the second involves the construction of the main hospital building.

Designed under the ‘green and smart hospital’ model, the facility will have a low construction density of just 21 per cent, with the remainder reserved for green spaces and landscaping.

The outpatient, inpatient, and premium service areas will be functionally and spatially separated, ensuring scientific organisation and ease of access.

Internal roads will be synchronised to reduce congestion, creating a comfortable environment for patients and their families.

Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony, Nguyen Quang Hung, standing vice chairman of Hung Yen People's Committee, emphasised the province’s recent focus on strategic infrastructure.

“In recent years, with the support of the government, ministries, central agencies, and the leadership of the Party and the state, Hung Yen has actively implemented a pipeline of important socioeconomic infrastructure projects,” he said. “Healthcare projects, once completed and put into operation, have proven effective, meeting the needs for medical examinations, treatment, and healthcare, and contributing to propelling socioeconomic development.”

With its modern design and comprehensive approach, Thai Binh General Hospital is expected to become a high-quality regional healthcare centre, addressing growing medical demands while also serving as a platform for scientific research and the application of new technologies in medicine.

Delegates perform the groundbreaking ceremony for the road network connecting cultural heritage, tourism, and economic development along the Red River

Also initiated is a nearly 56-kilometre road project connecting cultural heritage, tourism, and economic hubs along the Red River.

With a total investment of roughly $372 million, the route will pass through 13 communes in the former Van Giang, Khoai Chau, and Kim Dong districts, as well as the pre-merger Hung Yen city.

The road is seen as a strategic infrastructure development aimed at improving transportation and unlocking land potential along its path.

It is expected to accelerate the formation of new urban areas, industrial zones, and tourism services. More significantly, the route will serve as a regional corridor between Hanoi, Hung Yen, and Ninh Binh, while connecting a chain of cultural and spiritual landmarks such as Thang Long, Pho Hien, Tam Chuc Pagoda, Bai Dinh Pagoda, and Huong Pagoda.

This is more than a mere transportation route, it carries the strategic mission of fostering economic growth intertwined with cultural and tourism development, in line with the infrastructure breakthrough strategy laid out by Hung Yen's Party Congress.

The heritage road in Hung Yen links a chain of cultural and spiritual-tourism heritage sites along the Red River. Photo: Ngoc Dep

Recognising the project’s importance, the provincial People’s Committee has directed the investor to expedite preparatory work and conduct contractor selection in strict accordance with legal procedures to ensure transparency and integrity.

During the implementation phase, authorities require strict compliance with construction standards, with emphasis on quality, progress, worker safety, traffic organisation, and environmental hygiene.

As of now, local authorities have handed over 65 hectares out of a required 272 ha, approximately 24 per cent of the total land needed.

The third project launched is a major social housing development within the Yen My II IP, with an investment exceeding $198 million.

Spanning nearly 31 ha, the project will consist of 27 apartment blocks and is expected to deliver around 9,000 housing units for approximately 11,500 workers, primarily serving employees in surrounding industrial zones. Buildings will rise up to 11 stories, offering a total floor area close to 580,000 square metres, with plans for modern, integrated infrastructure to support a stable and civilised living environment.

The project will also feature 250 adjacent houses alongside commercial, service, cultural, medical, and educational facilities. Completion is targeted for the end of 2028.

Collectively, these three ambitious projects underscore Hung Yen’s commitment to improving quality of life, fostering regional connectivity, and promoting balanced growth that blends tradition with modernity.

As the province positions itself as a dynamic development hub in the Red River delta, these initiatives mark significant strides towards achieving sustainable socioeconomic progress.

