Coca-Cola rolls into all Subway Hong Kong and Macau outlets from July under new deal

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 6 July 2026 - Swire Coca-Cola and Subway's Hong Kong and Macau franchisee, Fu-Rui-Shi Hong Kong Corporate Development Limited, jointly announced the signing of a seven-and-a-half-year strategic partnership agreement. Starting in July 2026, all Subway stores and online platforms in Hong Kong and Macau will fully introduce beverages from under the Coca‑Cola portfolio , offering customers a more diverse and enhanced meal pairing experience.

Swire Coca-Cola and Subway's Hong Kong and Macau franchisee, Fu-Rui-Shi Hong Kong Corporate Development Limited, jointly announced the signing of a seven-and-a-half-year strategic partnership agreement.

Richard Gould, Director and General Manager of Swire Coca-Cola HK, said the company is pleased to form a long-term partnership with Subway. He noted that meaningful partnerships go beyond brand collaboration — they respond to consumer needs and enhance everyday experiences.He added that the collaboration not only elevates the dining experience but also reflects our commitment to creating more relevant, refreshing and enjoyable meal occasions for consumers .Richard Zhu, Chief Executive Officer of Subway China, also welcomed the collaboration, highlighting the combined strengths of both brands in delivering more diverse choices to consumers in Hong Kong and Macau.Under the agreement, Subway outlets and online platforms in Hong Kong and Macau will offer a range of beverages from the Coca-Cola portfolio, including Coca-Cola, Sprite, Fanta, Schweppes, Authentic Tea House, Aquarius and more, along with pairing recommendations and upgrade options. Seasonal and limited-time promotions will also be introduced.With 44 outlets across Hong Kong and Macau, this partnership combines the respective strengths of both companies to further enhance market competitiveness. Leveraging Coca-Cola's strong brand portfolio and platforms such as Foodmarks and Coke+, the collaboration will enable more diversified partnership models.Looking ahead, both parties aim to explore integrated promotions to drive bundled sales, as well as closer integration of physical stores and digital channels to boost consumer interaction and conversion, setting a new benchmark for cross-industry collaboration and sustainable growth. With customer experience at its core, the partnership aims to inject new energy into cross-sector collaboration within the local food and retail industry, creating long-term value for the Hong Kong and Macau markets and achieving a win-win-win outcome for brands, merchants and consumers.

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