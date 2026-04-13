Kenanga Investors wins seven awards at Asia Asset Management

From left: Ranjit Singh Gill, Director & Head of Product & Market Development, Kenanga Investors, Tan Lee Hock, Publisher and Founder of Asia Asset Management, and Datuk Wira Ismitz Matthew De Alwis, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director.

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 13 April 2026 - Kenanga Investors Group ("Kenanga Investors") has received seven prestigious awards at Asia Asset Management's 2026 Best of the Best Awards ("the Awards").



The firm was recognised with the following: Best Impact Investing Manager in ASEAN, Malaysia Best Impact Investing Manager, Malaysia Best Equity Manager, Malaysia Best Alternatives Manager, and Malaysia Best ESG Engagement Initiative.



In addition to the above, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director Datuk Wira Ismitz Matthew De Alwis was named Malaysia CEO of the Year, marking this as the seventh year that he has received this prestigious award. Simultaneously, Chief Investment Officer, Lee Sook Yee received her ninth Malaysia CIO of the Year title.



Datuk Wira Ismitz Matthew De Alwis remarked, "The Awards have long been a benchmark of excellence for investment management, innovation and ESG-driven initiatives across the region. Being recognised for multiple achievements once again reflects our commitment to pursuing quality investment opportunities, supported by our capabilities in constructing diversified portfolios that are both dynamic and resilient. Of particular significance are our efforts in applying impact‑investing strategies and considerations to our decision‑making and operational processes, approaches that translate into measurable outcomes for our stakeholders. At the same time, our ability to draw on the expertise from established specialists have allowed us to provide a wider range of alternative products and services that our investors can rely on in today's volatile markets".



The firm attributes its outperformance in 2025 to disciplined stock selection and a resilient investment strategy during a year marked by geopolitical tensions. Chief Investment Officer, Lee Sook Yee, stated, "The investment team remained steadfast in our strategy of investing in companies with sustainable business models and competent management whilst trading at a discount to their intrinsic value. Regional and global diversification played a critical role in our outperformance, with Asia Pacific funds and global Islamic offerings delivering strong returns. This reflected our efforts to capture growth in emerging sectors such as AI while maintaining defensive positions locally through targeted stock picking. We are therefore honoured to be named Best Equity Manager in recognition of the success of our strategies".



In 2026, Kenanga Investment Bank Berhad ("Kenanga Group") launched Myrra, a dedicated token platform leveraging the Stellar blockchain. Its inaugural deployment involved the tokenisation of Kenanga Investors' Kenanga Money Market Fund and Kenanga Islamic Money Market Fund. The Funds represented the first tokenised unit trust funds to go live in the Malaysian market. This milestone followed the publication of Project Juara: Malaysia's Asset Tokenisation Opportunity, a whitepaper, authored by Kenanga Group, Saison Capital Pte Ltd, Helicap Labs Pte Ltd and Satori Research Ltd, which offered insights into the potential of Malaysia's asset tokenisation industry.



The firm also recently launched the Kenanga Growth Fund Series 3 ("KGFS3"), the third fund within its flagship conventional fund series. The KGFS3 utilises Kenanga Investors' proven investment philosophy and is managed with an active investment strategy depending on the market conditions and outlook, combining a top-down asset and sector allocation process with a bottom-up stock selection methodology.



The Malaysia Best Impact Investing Manager award recognises a firm's success in deploying impact investing strategies in either public or private markets to generate positive, measurable social and environmental impact alongside sustainable financial returns.



The Best Impact Investing Manager in ASEAN recognises a firm's efforts in making a difference in deploying its impact investing strategy in either public or private markets, the research and investment process, and assets under management.



The Malaysia Best Equity Manager award is in recognition of the success of the fund house's equity products within Malaysia's domestic market given the challenging trading conditions and its abilities in capturing potential growth opportunities.



The Malaysia CEO of the Year award is in recognition of the CEO's overall achievements, performance of funds, increase of assets under management and their demonstration of leadership in the market.



The Malaysia CIO of the Year award is based on the CIO's achievements at the country level and the strategies employed to capture growth whilst navigating risks.



The Malaysia Best House for Alternatives award recognises the firm's achievements in growing the alternatives market, its performance record, and its growth in client base.



The Malaysia Best ESG Engagement Initiative award recognises a firm's leadership in driving effective ESG engagement activities, enhancing corporate governance, and demonstrating positive market impact through its stewardship practices.



Asia Asset Management is the world's longest-running publication focused on Asia's institutional asset management and pension fund industry. Its Best of The Best Awards recognises the finest performers in Asia from financial services companies and institutional investors to service providers whose influence and excellence expands beyond borders.



For more information about Kenanga Investors, please visit kenangainvestors.com.my.



For more information about Myrra, please visit myrra.my.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

