'The Allure of Asset Classes’ workshop maps Vietnam’s financial outlook

November 12, 2025 | 18:02
As global headwinds continue to test investor confidence, Vietnam’s financial markets are adapting to shifting capital flows and evolving asset dynamics.
'The Allure of Asset Classes’ workshop maps Vietnam’s financial outlook
Photo: Khanh Linh

At the workshop 'The Allure of Asset Classes' on November 13, experts, policymakers, and investors will gather to assess how domestic and global developments have reshaped the investment landscape. The event will review a turbulent year for equities, bonds, real estate, and emerging asset classes and also explored strategic directions for sustainable growth in the coming cycle.

The global economy in 2025 remains fraught with headwinds – from trade tensions and geopolitical conflicts to financial market volatility and policy uncertainty.

At home, however, Vietnam is entering a new phase of robust growth. National resolutions have set an ambitious GDP target of 8.3–8.5 per cent, with aspirations to reach double digits in the years ahead. The country’s financial markets are also evolving rapidly: the stock market is on the brink of an upgrade, digital assets are moving towards legal recognition, international financial centres are taking shape, and the regulatory framework is steadily being refined.

Building on the momentum of the third Vietnam Wealth Advisory Summit in September, this workshop seeks to review Vietnam’s financial and investment landscape in 2025 and explore strategic directions for 2026 amid deepening international integration and accelerating digital

The workshop will be held at the headquarters of VIR, 47 Quan Thanh, Ba Dinh, Hanoi. It will feature in-depth insights on topics such as the growth potential of Vietnam’s stock market after an upgrade (Maybank Vietnam) and the position of the US dollar amid new global challenges (Exness Investment Bank).

The discussion session will analyse the domestic and global economic contexts of 2025, major factors influencing the financial and investment markets, emerging trends, and key lessons learned. Experts will also explore leading and emerging investment channels for 2025-2026, in light of digital transformation and international integration, and propose directions to enhance market transparency and sustainability, strengthening investor and business confidence in Vietnam’s evolving financial landscape.

UOB flags stronger VND and rising gold demand UOB flags stronger VND and rising gold demand

With the VND expected to strengthen in 2026 and ASEAN economies maintaining steady growth, Heng Koon How, head of markets strategy at UOB, outlines key strategies for sustaining macroeconomic stability, highlights gold’s growing appeal across Asia, and examines how central banks are adapting to an increasingly complex global landscape.
FTSE Russell clarifies Vietnam’s reclassification roadmap for 2026 FTSE Russell clarifies Vietnam’s reclassification roadmap for 2026

FTSE Russell has released the plan to implement the reclassification of Vietnam from frontier to secondary emerging market status.
Vietnamese trade over $600 million in crypto daily Vietnamese trade over $600 million in crypto daily

Vietnam is among the top five crypto markets in Asia-Pacific, with on-chain transaction value estimated at $220-230 billion between July 2024 and June 2025, averaging more than $600 million per day.
MoF to launch pilot framework to regulate crypto market MoF to launch pilot framework to regulate crypto market

The Ministry of Finance (MoF) is developing a licensing framework to regulate cryptoasset exchanges, marking a key step towards bringing this emerging sector under official supervision in Vietnam.

By Nguyen Huong

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
digital asset cryptocurrency

