Ericsson invests in LotusFlare as strategic partnership is announced

December 04, 2025 | 14:45
Ericsson and LotusFlare have jointly announced an equity investment and strategic partnership that will see the two companies collaborate more closely.

STOCKHOLM and SANTA CLARA, Calif., Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ericsson, a global leader in telecommunications solutions, today announced the closing of an equity investment in LotusFlare, a provider of a cloud-native digital commerce and monetization platform for communications service providers (CSPs). The investment will complement Ericsson's broad end-to-end solutions to CSPs to expose and monetize network Application Programming Interfaces (APIs) and enhance LotusFlare's global scale and go-to-market capabilities. Kickstart Ventures, the venture arm of Globe Telecom, also participated in the investment round.

This strategic partnership is built on the shared vision of accelerating the development and commercial deployment of AI-powered software solutions in the telecommunications industry, to create a global network API ecosystem. Ericsson's investment for a minority stake in LotusFlare is a validation of LotusFlare's DNO Cloud offering that will provide network abstraction and external network exposure, including consent management, for network APIs. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in LotusFlare's journey as it prepares for its next phase of growth and expansion.

LotusFlare's differentiated market position is underpinned by two highly integrated product lines designed to drive revenue growth, operational efficiency, and scalable monetization for CSPs:

  • LotusFlare Digital Network Operator® (DNO™) Cloud, an AI-powered digital commerce and monetization platform that delivers valuable business outcomes to CSPs across consumer, enterprise and wholesale lines of business. Today, DNO powers API marketplaces, mobile, broadband and converged brands, as well as MVNE/O platforms for leading global operators.
  • Nomad eSIM, a game-changing global connectivity product that provides travelers with convenient, reliable, and affordable data plans in over 200 destinations worldwide.

Niklas Heuveldop, Senior Vice President, Head of Business Area Global Communications Platform and CEO of Vonage, says: "We are delighted to establish this strategic partnership with LotusFlare. The combination of Ericsson's high-performance, programmable networks with LotusFlare's Network Abstraction capabilities, Aduna's global network API aggregation capabilities, and Vonage's network powered enterprise solutions will accelerate CSPs ability to unlock new network capabilities and take advantage of one of the most important value creation opportunities for the industry. By further strengthening the industry ecosystem, Ericsson is accelerating the opportunity for CSPs, enterprises, and developers to collaborate and innovate at hyperscale, leveraging the full potential of 5G and AI."

"We are delighted to welcome Ericsson as an investor in LotusFlare," says Sam Gadodia, CEO and Co-Founder of LotusFlare. "Since our founding, our mission has been to simplify technology and customer experience. We have made significant progress towards this goal through both our DNO Cloud and Nomad eSIM businesses. Ericsson's investment represents a powerful validation of our product innovation and market impact. We are confident this partnership will unlock new market opportunities and accelerate the development of critical network asset monetization capabilities for CSPs globally."

"LotusFlare has consistently shown that it can build and deploy world-class products in ways that can move the needle for mobile operators like our LP, Globe Telecom. Our investment reflects our conviction in their strong performance and continuous strategic relevance. We believe this latest round led by Ericsson makes the opportunity even more compelling for us and positions LotusFlare for a strong next chapter," says Kickstart Ventures Managing Partner and Co-founder Dan Siazon.

The two companies plan to explore opportunities related to network asset monetization and API exposure. With this investment, LotusFlare will expand its global presence, accelerate development of AI-ready solutions that reduce cost and complexity, and deliver industry-leading platforms for CSPs.

Gunderson Dettmer served as legal counsel to LotusFlare led by partner Bennett Yee.

By PR Newswire

LotusFlare

TagTag:
ericsson LotusFlare strategic partnership Network abstraction

