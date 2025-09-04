Corporate

Blockchain startup tackles e-commerce cash flow nightmare with smart verification

September 04, 2025 | 14:53
When online merchants wait months for international payments, one fintech firm promises blockchain-powered instant gratification – assuming customers understand the technology.
HONG KONG SAR - EQS Newswire - 4 September 2025 - Cross-border e-commerce service platform Gwofy has launched a new on-chain receivables verification solution. Through merchant-authorized APIs, the platform integrates sales, fulfillment, and expense data, packaging it on-chain in real time to create records that are transparent, auditable, and tamper-proof. The system is designed to serve as a trusted data bridge between tens of thousands of merchants and financial institutions, helping sellers ease cash-flow pressures while enabling lenders to make informed credit and risk assessments based on verified data.

The global cross-border e-commerce market now exceeds $500 billion annually, with Chinese merchants holding a dominant share. Yet behind the scale, sellers face mounting financial strain: settlement cycles often stretch 60 to 90 days, 30% of merchants report profit margins under 10%, and annual capital turnover averages only four times—far below the level needed to support sustained growth. Seasonal inventory and warehousing costs add further stress, leaving many merchants vulnerable to liquidity crunches. Crucially, the lack of transparency and real-time verification means financial institutions lack the confidence to step in.

Gwofy's on-chain receivables verification is designed to address these pain points:
  • For merchants, receivables recorded instantly on-chain can be quickly verified, reducing uncertainty around settlement and improving cash flow.
  • For financial partners, the records provide a transparent, traceable, and tamper-proof foundation to reduce information asymmetry in credit and risk decisions.
Rather than creating new financial derivatives, Gwofy provides data certificates that enable institutions to rely directly on verified trade data to support merchants.

Alignment with industry outlook and standards
Binance founder Changpeng Zhao (CZ), speaking at the University of Hong Kong on August 28, highlighted that the real potential of real-world assets (RWA) lies in bringing financial assets such as stocks and bonds on-chain, given their stable value and clear legal ownership. Accounts receivable—directly anchored to sales and settlement—naturally fall within this category. By digitizing and verifying receivables on-chain, Gwofy advances this vision.

The Hong Kong Blockchain Association's "RWA Industry Development Report 2025" similarly states that assets with large-scale potential must meet three criteria:
  1. Stable Value — Receivables are directly tied to actual sales and platform settlements, avoiding speculative valuation.
  2. Clear Legal Certainty — Each claim is traceable to specific orders and settlements, with well-defined ownership.
  3. Verifiable Off-Chain Data — With merchant authorization, Gwofy synchronizes operational data in real time, recording it on-chain to ensure transparency.
Gwofy's design both echoes CZ's forward-looking view and aligns fully with the industry standards outlined in the report, offering a recognized pathway for digitizing and verifying receivables.

Looking Ahead
Gwofy's mission is not to package receivables as financial products, but to build infrastructure for on-chain data verification and certainty. The company will continue to apply blockchain to enhance transparency and auditability, enabling financial institutions to build risk models on verified data while helping cross-border merchants ease cash-flow bottlenecks and improve turnover efficiency.

Gwofy's mission: Anchor in real trade, make receivables verifiable.

https://hk.gwofy.com/

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Gwofy

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

