Global football summit lands in Hong Kong amid Asia expansion

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 4 September 2025 - Hong Kong, has established itself as Asia's premier showcase for football, having held a series of high-profile events – from Manchester United Tour of Asia 2025 in May to the Hong Kong Football Festival 2025 in July, that welcomed four of the world's top football clubs, Liverpool FC, AC Milan, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur, and most recently The Saudi Super Cup in August, where Cristiano Ronaldo swelled football fandom, not only in the city but across the region.



Football craze reached a fever pitch in town as the World Football Summit (WFS) made Hong Kong the destination for its Asia expansion. Bringing investors, innovators and passionate fans gathered at AsiaWorld-Expo on September 3-4, 2025, rubbing shoulders with iconic players such as former England and Manchester United captain Rio Ferdinand, former Chelsea and England captain John Terry and Croatia's all-time top scorer Davor Šuker.



Anthony Lau, Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB)'s Executive Director, said, "The World Football Summit is one of the world's most influential football conventions. Being the host city, Hong Kong demonstrates its increasingly influential role on the global sports scene as an ideal host city for both sports events and MICE events for the sports industry. HKTB also extended its warm hospitality by thoughtfully arranging immersive tours of Hong Kong for the visiting football legends and Summit guests, enriching their business travel experience. We will continue to bring more large-scale international MICE events to Hong Kong, so as to attract more high-yield, overnight MICE visitors to the city."



Hong Kong – Destination of choice for Global Expansion Applauded for Strategic Super-connector Advantages



At WFS, future-shaping insights from the industry's senior executives and thought-leaders were shared, covering international expansion, Asia's growing influence in the global game, youth development, grassroots pathways, digital transformation, investment, technology, AI, sustainability and community impact.



Football icons and global decision-makers of the sport also scored exceptional results in charting the business future of the sport, while fan engagement was kicked into high gear through an energy-filled football festival for all.



Jan Alessie, Co-Founder and Managing Director of WFS, hailed Hong Kong as the most strategic choice for the summit's Asia expansion. "With our debut in Hong Kong, we're not only bringing that same energy to Asia – we're building a platform for long-term collaboration, investment, and innovation in the region's game. We believe Hong Kong can become a bridge between East and West for football, driving growth and unlocking new opportunities for the game across the region."



Hong Kong's Dim Sum and Stunning Skyline Captured Football Legends' Hearts



Beyond impactful discussions and high-level business networking, WFS VIPs and football legends – Rio Ferdinand, Former England & Manchester United captain, Fabio Capello Legendary Italian football manager, Marian Otamendi, CEO World Football Summit, and Jan Alessie, Co-Founder and Managing Director World Football Summit were treated to classic Hong Kong experiences, courtesy of the HKTB. They had a close encounter with Hong Kong's iconic skyline by taking a ride on the city's historic tram and an open-top bus, savoured traditional dim sum through a personalised hospitality experience.



Rio Ferdinand, returning to Hong Kong once again, shared that his previous visits to Hong Kong with the team were mostly for work and football matches, leaving few opportunities to explore the city or enjoy its cuisine, while, he can take in the city's scenery this time and discover the treasures of the city, "I've never been to the Peak before so it's good to see it, it's been so amazing, it's good." He also praised Hong Kong's cuisine, "The food is lovely in lunch time, we had roasted groose, which was a traditional dish, it's really nice." Ferdinand said he enjoys the hustle and bustle of the city and hopes to try more local snacks and street food.



"The Victoria Peak is a must for visitors coming to Hong Kong. This is really something that you don't see anywhere else in the world. I heard about Hong Kong's beautiful beaches and mountains and hope to explore it on a future visit; I'd like my family to come over because this is really something they have to see." said Marian Otamendi.



Organised by WFS and ASIA PARTNERS IFBD Limited (IP owner of CR7® LIFE Museum and CR7® LIFE stores), with the support of The Football Association of Hong Kong, China (HKFA) and the active participation of FIFA and the Asian Football Confederation (AFC), the event reinforces Hong Kong's status as a world-class destination for major sports events.



"This event is a powerful declaration of Hong Kong's global standing in sports, culture, and business," added Filipe Gonçalves from ASIA PARTNERS IFBD Limited. "With the invaluable support of the Hong Kong Tourism Board and The Football Association of Hong Kong, China, we are not merely staging a conference; we are actively building a lasting legacy that harnesses the unique power of football to unite communities and unlock global opportunities right here in Asia."



https://www.linkedin.com/company/meetings-exhibitions-hong-kong

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.