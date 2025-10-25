B.Fest 2025: a cultural and tourism highlight between Haiphong and Belgium

In his opening remarks at B.Fest 2025, Nguyen Minh Hung, vice chairman of Haiphong People’s Committee, said, “The Belgian Culture and Food festival in Haiphong has entered its fifth season. This event is meaningful for residents and the Belgian community living and working in the city, and attracts numerous visitors thanks to its vibrant atmosphere infused with the essence of Belgium during Haiphong’s most beautiful autumn days. B.Fest is a contemporary cultural hallmark, perfectly blending the European festive spirit with the openness and dynamism of the people of the city.”

“After five seasons, the festival has established its own brand – vibrant, passionate, exciting, and full of energy – bringing unforgettable experiences to locals and visitors. Haiphong highly appreciates the thorough investment and meticulous preparation by DEEP C Management Co., Ltd., entrusted by the Embassy of the Kingdom of Belgium in Vietnam, along with the active cooperation of city departments and related units,” the vice chairman emphasised.

B.Fest 2025 will bring an energetic festival space. Over three days, a “miniature Europe” will come alive with music, Belgian cuisine and beer, and a series of entertainment activities.

This year, B.Fest adds a creative recycling activity using beer bottles and caps – a highlight that reflects the festival’s “green” spirit. Visitors can paint beer bottles, arrange caps into art pieces, or make decorative accessories from caps. This is an ingenious move by the organisers to create experiences while protecting the environment and conveying meaningful messages.

One of the most impressive features of B.Fest 2025 is its stage. This year’s festival gathers a line up guaranteed to keep audiences on their feet, including singer Duong Hoang Yen with her powerful and emotional voice, Anh Tu with his vibrant hits, and DJs Funktastix, Alexa, and Dat Ozy, who will immerse the crowd in a dynamic, multi-layered musical experience. The artists promise to turn the stage into a grand music party. Additionally, the B.Fest stage will allow audiences to become part of the show with a series of mini-games revealed on D-day.

Among the highlights are bartender shows featuring beer-mixing combined with juggling artistry, street circus acts with stilt performances around the event venue, and photo corners decorated with Belgian motifs that make visitors feel like they’re travelling through Europe. Numerous stage games bring the spirit of Belgian street festivals, where everyone can join, laugh heartily, and immerse themselves in endless waves of joy. Artistic performances blending Vietnamese and Belgian cultures create unique cultural fusion displays.

If the stage is the heart, then the experiential activities are the soul of B.Fest. Whether you’re a beer enthusiast, a culture lover, or simply someone who enjoys gathering with friends, everyone will find joy in the festival’s many corners.

At the craft beer experience zone, visitors can explore 20 renowned Belgian beer varieties, from a country hailed as “the cradle of brewing artistry”. From ales rich in malt and caramel notes to light, refreshing lagers, each selection is carefully curated to satisfy even the most refined palates. Every sip, every layer of flavour, tells a story of Belgian passion, precision, and creativity.

A feature of B.Fest 2025 is its smart payment system by wristband. This means you can freely spend on food, drinks, souvenirs, or activities within the venue without using cash. This convenient, secure, and modern payment model reflects the organisers’ commitment to elevating the festival experience to international standards right here in Vietnam.

At the festival, Karl Van den Bossche, ambassador of Belgium to Vietnam, said, “Starting as a small festival in 2019, the event has grown into a vibrant tradition, connecting cultures, communities, and of course, exceptional beers. Over the years, DEEP C has been Belgium’s largest industrial investor in Vietnam. As they say, 'We don’t just build factories – we build the future'. We Belgians are proud to collaborate to create the future you envision.”

“The Kingdom of Belgium and Haiphong share many similarities. But did you know that we both have UNESCO-recognised heritage? Belgian beer is listed as an Intangible Cultural Heritage. Meanwhile, Haiphong proudly boasts that the Cat Ba Archipelago is recognised as a World Natural Heritage site. Together, we will bring everyone the most amazing experiences. And one more thing, Belgium has over 1,000 different types of beer, enough to try a new one every day for three years. At this year’s B.Fest, we are proud to present more than 30 Belgian beers, authentic cuisine, and performances by both local and international artists. Here’s my challenge to you: ‘Try them all!’ We will continue to cooperate for green infrastructure and renewable energy, and the greatest strength lies in cultural connection,” said den Bossche.

Bruno Jaspaert, general director of DEEP C Industrial Zones, said, “B.Fest 2025 plays an important role in promoting Haiphong’s image as a modern and friendly tourist destination. From the renowned flavours of Belgian beer and vibrant performances to creative interactive activities, all contribute to creating a space where international culture meets local identity. Over five seasons, B.Fest has become an indispensable part of the cultural life of the city’s residents. Every year, thousands of visitors flock to Haiphong not only to enjoy great beer but also to fully experience the dynamic, youthful, and inspiring atmosphere of a city on the rise.”

From an event with a European flair, B.Fest has gone beyond the role of an annual festival to gradually become a new cultural and tourism symbol of Haiphong, contributing to economic development, attracting tourists, and spreading a positive lifestyle spirit to the community.

In its journey of construction and development, Haiphong has valued cultural heritage and the spiritual life of its people, as culture is the driving force and source of sustainable development. Within that flow, B.Fest has become a distinctive highlight, enriching the city’s cultural life. At the same time, it serves as a vivid symbol of the friendly cooperative relationship between the Belgium and Vietnam, as well as between Belgian enterprises and Haiphong.

