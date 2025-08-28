Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

CSR

Swing for the Kids

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

DHL chills life-science cargo in Malaysia

August 28, 2025 | 18:18
(0) user say
Vaccines land at –80 °C, then sprint across ASEAN—patients never felt the handoff.
SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 27 August 2025 – To meet the growing demand for temperature-sensitive pharmaceutical logistics, DHL Global Forwarding continues to enhance its cold chain capabilities in Malaysia, being the first forwarder to offer a cold chain facility certified for both 15–25°C and 2–8°C storage within the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) Free Commercial Zone. Spanning over 38,000 square feet, the state-of-the-art facility is accorded both the DHL Air GxP certification and the IATA CEIV Pharma certification, delivering unmatched flexibility and regulatory compliance for Life Science and Healthcare customers.

Based on the World Health Organization's Good Distribution and Storage Practices, the DHL Air GxP certification is a baseline requirement across all DHL pharma stations to ensure upholding of stringent quality and compliance standards. Complementing this is the IATA CEIV Pharma certification, a globally recognized standard that validates DHL's capabilities in handling high-value, time- and temperature-sensitive pharmaceutical shipments.

"Malaysia is strategically located to serve as a regional hub for global medical technology companies, and the fast-growing market is expected to increase at a CAGR of 8.5 per cent from 2023 to 2028, reaching a market volume of US$4.5 billion by 2028," said Praveen Gregory, Managing Director, Singapore, Malaysia and Brunei, DHL Global Forwarding. "Our cold chain infrastructure in KLIA has consistently delivered high standards in pharmaceutical logistics since its launch in 2023, and as demand across Asia Pacific accelerates, we are ready to lead with best-in-class facilities and expertise to support our customers."

Comprehensive solutions to cater to diverse needs and maintain cold chain integrity

The facility comprises:
  • Dedicated cold rooms: 1,040 square feet for 15–25°C storage and 504 square feet for 2–8°C storage, supporting up to 105 EU pallets
  • Dual secure cages: Over 2,400 square feet of high-security storage with 24/7 CCTV surveillance and restricted access.
  • Advanced Environment Monitoring System (EMS): 100% automated real-time storage temperature monitoring via a dual system (Testo Saveris and UniBot), with data stored for one year.
  • Eco-friendly infrastructure: R448A refrigerant, food-grade epoxy flooring, airtight doors, and energy-efficient compressors.
  • Operational excellence: 24/7 operations with dedicated customs brokerage and value-added services such as buyer consolidation, cross-docking, and LD3 container charging.
  • Fully temperature-mapped carve-out site: Designated area that has undergone a thorough temperature mapping process, specifically designed to store or handle temperature-sensitive products
  • Dehumidification system: Tailored for pharmaceutical application between the range of 55% to 70%Rh
DHL is also the only forwarder in KLIA offering reefer truck transfers from pick-up to terminal arrival and delivery. This service ensures cold chain integrity is maintained throughout the journey and minimizes third-party handling, which in turn reduces turnaround time. It also enhances cargo security and ensures compliance with Good Distribution Practice (GDP) standards.

To ensure all shipments are handled with utmost care and in compliance with the highest industry standards, all cold-chain shipments are handled by a dedicated team of Life Sciences Specialists who have completed the training and are certified. These staff undergo annual training to stay ahead of evolving industry requirements, armed with vital tools and knowledge needed to understand and meet both customer and regulatory expectations. In addition to implementing a specialized training program aligned with IATA regulatory standards across its key GxP facilities, DHL's CIF Certified Life Sciences Specialist (CLSS) program equally provides a comprehensive curriculum of mandatory training sessions, functional courses, and material to build deep expertise in this highly specialized industry.

DHL's commitment to green logistics is also evident in the KLIA facility's design. The facility is built using CFC- and HCFC-free materials and is fitted with energy-saving compressors and low-noise, low-emission generators. The company is also exploring mobile freezer units capable of operating at -20°C, as well as expanding its service portfolio to include frozen commodities such as vaccines, meat, and industrial chemicals.

Asia Pacific: Fast-Growing Strategic Hub for Healthcare Logistics

Asia Pacific is rapidly emerging as a global center for pharmaceutical innovation, manufacturing, and distribution. According to an industry trend report by Data Bridge Market Research, the region's healthcare logistics market is forecasted to grow from USD 17.6 billion in 2022 to USD 29.5 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 7.1%. This growth is driven by aging populations, rising chronic disease prevalence, and increasing demand for biologics, vaccines, and clinical trials.

DHL is uniquely positioned to support this growth, with a robust and strategically distributed cold chain network across Asia Pacific. As part of its Strategy 2030: Accelerating Sustainable Growth, DHL Group has identified Life Sciences and Healthcare (LSH) as a key growth sector and introduced a new "DHL Health Logistics" sector brand to drive cross-divisional growth. This reflects a broader global trend in which logistics is increasingly recognized as a critical enabler of healthcare access and patient outcomes. Earlier this year, DHL Group also announced a €500 million investment in Life Sciences infrastructure across Asia Pacific, including 300,000 square meters of fully compliant storage in 15 countries – a move that reinforces its regional logistics leadership.

Currently, DHL operates 37 Air GxP-certified stations and 12 IATA CEIV Pharma-certified stations in the region, including key hubs in Kuala Lumpur, Singapore, Tokyo, Seoul, Sydney, and Shanghai. These facilities are meticulously set up to meet the highest standards of pharmaceutical logistics, ensuring temperature integrity, regulatory compliance, and operational excellence. Each certified station is staffed by trained Life Sciences Specialists and supported by integrated supply chain capabilities, including temperature-controlled transportation, customs brokerage, real-time shipment monitoring, and post-shipment investigations.

As the healthcare industry continues to evolve, DHL remains steadfast in its mission to deliver resilient, compliant, and future-ready logistics solutions. With its expanding footprint, certified expertise, and commitment to innovation, it is well-positioned to be the logistics partner of choice for life sciences companies across Asia Pacific—ensuring that critical healthcare products reach patients safely, efficiently, and sustainably.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By DHL

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
DHL malaysia

Related Contents

Aon projects 4.8 percent salary growth for Malaysia in 2026

Aon projects 4.8 percent salary growth for Malaysia in 2026

ASEAN economies move up the global chip value chain

ASEAN economies move up the global chip value chain

XIXILI reimagines plus-size lingerie in Malaysia

XIXILI reimagines plus-size lingerie in Malaysia

DHL reveals Asia Pacific retailers optimistic for Black Friday and Cyber Monday

DHL reveals Asia Pacific retailers optimistic for Black Friday and Cyber Monday

Vietnam’s financial sector drives $1 billion IPO surge

Vietnam’s financial sector drives $1 billion IPO surge

Southeast Asia’s digital economy to surpass $300 billion in GMV in 2025

Southeast Asia’s digital economy to surpass $300 billion in GMV in 2025

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Media OutReach Newswire

Carlsberg Asia deepens Meituan tie with Black Pearl collaboration

Carlsberg Asia deepens Meituan tie with Black Pearl collaboration

Qinghai balances ecological restoration with clean energy goals

Qinghai balances ecological restoration with clean energy goals

Quanzhou extends cultural tourism invite as Silk Road heritage site

Quanzhou extends cultural tourism invite as Silk Road heritage site

No Limits 2026 celebrates inclusion and creativity for all

No Limits 2026 celebrates inclusion and creativity for all

TVBS earns OpenAI validation for 10 billion tokens

TVBS earns OpenAI validation for 10 billion tokens

Skychakra upgrades strategy for cross-border listings and RWA

Skychakra upgrades strategy for cross-border listings and RWA

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

UST acquires majority stake in Italdesign via Audi Group partnership

UST acquires majority stake in Italdesign via Audi Group partnership

Astris Finance named among outstanding M&A advisory firms at Vietnam M&A Forum

Astris Finance named among outstanding M&A advisory firms at Vietnam M&A Forum

Global gold exchange models offer roadmap for Vietnamese market

Global gold exchange models offer roadmap for Vietnamese market

Life-Space Fiber Jelly offers fix for modern gut health

Life-Space Fiber Jelly offers fix for modern gut health

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society CSR Swing for the Kids
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020