E3 compression latch with visual indicator now available in zinc

December 05, 2025 | 09:44
(0) user say
The E3 compression latch featuring a visual indicator is now available in zinc, providing enhanced security and status visibility for industrial enclosures.
HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 5 December 2025 - Those prioritizing safety and security now have a cost-effective option. Southco's E3 VISE ACTION® Compression Latch with Visual Indicator is now available in zinc. The latch features red, reflective indicator wings that can be easily viewed when open, allowing latch status to be monitored at all times. This offering further expands the line of MAKE SAFETY VISIBLE BY SOUTHCO™ products, which provide visual indication for increased safety and monitoring in a wide range of applications.

Southco's E3 VISE ACTION® Compression Latch with Visual Indicator displays latch open status that can be seen from a minimum of five meters, making it an ideal choice for rail, semiconductor and industrial machinery enclosures where an unsecured door or panel could impact safety during operation. By allowing operators to easily detect latch status, the E3 VISE ACTION® Compression Latch with Visual Indicator improves efficiency, enhances safety and reduces maintenance errors.

Global Product Manager Ike Teng adds, "The E3 VISE ACTION® Compression Latch with Visual Indicator provides visual feedback of whether a panel is fully closed, semi-closed or not secured at all. Like Southco's standard E3 line, the indicator version delivers robust, vibration-resistant fastening and is available in a variety of grip lengths, providing a simple upgrade for enhancing enclosure safety and security."

For more information about the functionality of E3 Compression Latches, please visit https://www.southco.com or email the 24/7 customer service department at info@southco.com

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



By Southco Asia Limited

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
E3 Southco E3 VISE ACTION

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Media OutReach Newswire

Latest News

Can Tho poised to become Mekong Delta growth engine

Can Tho poised to become Mekong Delta growth engine

Vietnam’s forest carbon credits draw global interest

Vietnam’s forest carbon credits draw global interest

Visa brings tap-to-ride payments to Hanoi Metro Line 2A

Visa brings tap-to-ride payments to Hanoi Metro Line 2A

Vietnamese firms are resetting their strategy for global markets

Vietnamese firms are resetting their strategy for global markets

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
