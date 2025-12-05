Corporate

French artist Sidranne co-hosts Cherish Your Loved Ones workshop with Brandstorm Communications

December 05, 2025 | 12:02
(0) user say
French artist Sidranne is joining Brandstorm Communications to co-host the Cherish Your Loved Ones workshop focusing on healing through colour.

HONG KONG, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the recent tragic events in Tai Po, Brandstorm Communications and A Little Something by Marina Watt are pleased to announce a special community initiative titled 'Cherish Your Loved Ones'. Highlights include the first collaborative workshop presentation in the region by French artist Sidranne, designed to foster communal healing and connection through the medium of watercolour.

The initiative, scheduled for December 8, invites the public to engage in a complimentary creative session focused on the production of hand-painted Christmas cards. This programme seeks to create a shared space for emotional restoration and the articulation of care for loved ones during a challenging period for the city.

The workshop serves as a continuation of the cross-cultural dialogue established during the Connecting Colors Arts Exhibition in Singapore.

Programme Details
'Cherish Your Loved Ones' Workshop
8 December, 1:30 pm – 3:00 pm
Yu Yuet Lai Building, Central, Hong Kong

The session, running from 1:30 pm to 3:00 pm, offers an immersive introduction to watercolour techniques under the guidance of Sidranne. The workshop invites the audience to reflect on the therapeutic rhythms of creativity by focusing on the artist's philosophy of colour as a guiding force.

Participants are requested to bring their own watercolour brushes and a water container to the venue. All other artistic materials will be provided by the artist to facilitate the creation of personalized seasonal greetings.

Registration
Admission to the workshop is free of charge; however, capacity is limited. For registration and enquiry, please contact Marina Watt at marina@brianstormcontent.com.

By PR Newswire

Brandstorm Communications

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Sidranne Workshop healing colour Cherish loved ones

