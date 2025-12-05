FastLane champions Malaysia's digital finance future with RHB-Xero integration

KUALA LUMPUR - Media OutReach Newswire - 4 December 2025 - FastLane today highlights a major advancement in Malaysia's financial digitalisation landscape following the newly launched partnership between RHB Bank and Xero. The integration introduces a fully digital, API-enabled bank feed that allows businesses to connect their RHB Reflex Premium Plus accounts directly to Xero, enabling automatic daily imports across current, multi-currency, credit card, and loan accounts — eliminating manual uploads, reducing reconciliation delays, and giving SMEs real-time clarity of their financial position.



"This closes the gap between banking and accounting," says Alex So, Founder of FastLane Group and a Xero Platinum Champion Partner accelerating financial digitalisation across Asia. "Business owners can wake up to absolute clarity — a real-time, accurate view of their cash. No spreadsheets. No delays. No guesswork."



The partnership marks a broader shift in Malaysia's business landscape, where financial operations are moving toward full automation and compliance amid new initiatives such as the IRBM e-Invoicing mandate.



Turning Automation Into Advantage

Beyond automation, Alex believes the integration represents a shift in mindset. "Technology itself is not the goal. The real goal is to enable better decisions," he explains. "When financial data flows in real time, business owners stop reacting and start planning."



FastLane's role extends well beyond connecting accounts. The firm provides guided onboarding, data migration, and e-Invoicing configuration to ensure businesses not only adopt technology but also use it to its fullest potential.



"We've helped thousands of SMEs move from traditional bookkeeping to intelligent finance. The transformation happens when numbers start speaking — when owners can make confident calls based on up-top-date data instead of waiting for month-end reports."



Building a Connected Future for SMEs

This collaboration signals a new era of connectivity in business finance, where banking, accounting, and compliance operate within a single, intelligent ecosystem. The integration of real-time data allows leaders to move beyond static reporting toward continuous insight and action.



"This partnership empowers businesses to grow with clarity and confidence," Alex concludes. "With automation at the core, finance becomes intelligent, accurate, and fully compliant. It is not just the evolution of accounting, but the foundation of smarter, data-driven business."

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



For more information, please visit the official website: https://fastlane-global.com/my