Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

CSR

Swing for the Kids

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Ice and snow tourism strengthens China-Russia cultural exchanges

December 04, 2025 | 11:56
(0) user say
Growing ice and snow tourism between China and Russia is boosting cultural exchanges and strengthening bilateral ties.

ARXAN, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 3 December 2025 - The 20th Arxan Ice and Snow Festival kicked off on Nov. 15. Arxan, located at the southwestern foot of the Dahinggan Mountains and at the intersection of four major grasslands, has become an increasingly popular tourist destination in recent years thanks to its ice and snow and hot spring resources. The county-level region has a long winter lasting seven months each year, with snow cover for about six months.

The scenery in Arxan of Hinggan League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region.

The scenery in Arxan of Hinggan League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region.

Anna Ivanova, a tourist from Russia, was surprised to find amazing ice and snow scenery in Arxan, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region.

"In a pure ice and snow environment at minus 20 degrees Celsius, I'm bathed in a natural hot spring. I can look up and see the starry sky and the vast forest and snowfields," she said.

Over the past two decades, Arxan has undergone a transformation from merely offering ice and snow sightseeing to a comprehensive cultural and tourism scenario that integrates ice and snow, sports events, hot springs, folk customs and health care.

"Such an idea of industrial upgrading is worth learning. Arxan has done an excellent job in transforming natural resources into a driving force for economic development," Ivanova said.

This year, the festival has attracted numerous tourists like Ivanova from Russia, many of whom are drawn to Arxan's offerings in ice and snow tourism and participate in group tours.

"The hot spring water here is of excellent quality. For us Russians, a winter vacation requires not only high-quality snow scenery but also the hot springs that can relieve fatigue. Here in Arxan, the two are perfectly combined," said Dmitri Sokolov, another tourist from Russia.

Russian tourists are attracted not only to the ultimate ice and snow tourism experience but also to the increasingly open cross-border tourism policy.

At this year's festival, the "China-Mongolia-Russia-the Republic of Korea cross-border golden tourism line cooperation mechanism" was signed, paving the way for the future development of more convenient and diverse cross-border tourism products.

"I heard that it is more convenient to go to other beautiful places in China from here, which is very exciting," said Alexander Petrov. "Arxan is undoubtedly an ideal cross-border tourism hub. I'm more than willing to recommend this place to more friends."

This year, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region has launched a five-month ice-snow tourism season, featuring 159 cultural activities, 48 sporting events and 45 themed travel routes as part of a nationwide push to develop China's ice-and-snow economy driven by winter tourism, according to local authorities.

China has unveiled an ambitious plan to develop its ice-and-snow economy as a new economic driver. A guideline released by the State Council last year set targets of reaching 1.2 trillion yuan (about 169.5 billion U.S. dollars) in total market value by 2027 and 1.5 trillion yuan by 2030.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By The Information Office of Inner Mongolia Autonomous Regional Committee

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
China-Russia ice and snow tourism ChinaRussia cultural exchanges

Related Contents

China-Russia joint exercise sends a message to Washington: Analysts

China-Russia joint exercise sends a message to Washington: Analysts

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Media OutReach Newswire

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Vietnam International Gifts & Housewares Expo to open in Ho Chi Minh City

Vietnam International Gifts & Housewares Expo to open in Ho Chi Minh City

AWS unveils major AI innovations at re:Invent 2025

AWS unveils major AI innovations at re:Invent 2025

The destinations powering Vietnam’s festive season travel demand

The destinations powering Vietnam’s festive season travel demand

AkzoNobel showcases the future of sustainable façade architecture

AkzoNobel showcases the future of sustainable façade architecture

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society CSR Swing for the Kids
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020