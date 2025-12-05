Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

CSR

Swing for the Kids

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Yunnan showcases top 10 Trip.Best experiences, unpacking Southeast Asia travel trends

December 05, 2025 | 10:07
(0) user say
Yunnan has unveiled its top 10 must-try experiences at Trip.Best, providing insights into emerging travel trends across Southeast Asia for 2025.

SHANGHAI, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 4 December 2025 - On December 2, 2025, Yunnan Province, as an emerging destination in China among Southeast Asia travellers, was invited to deliver a special presentation to highlight its rich cultural tourism resources, at the Trip.Best: Southeast Asia Travel Trends Unpacked Event at Resorts World Sentosa, Singapore, hosted by Trip.com.

The event gathered representatives from the Singapore Tourism Board, Trip.com, leading travel agencies from Southeast Asia, international mainstream media, travel influencers, and industry experts. Trip.com business leaders shared data-driven insights into evolving travel consumption patterns in this region, covering entry and exit, accommodation, attractions, and dining trends, before revealing the highly anticipated Trip.Best Southeast Asia Travel Rankings.

Yunnan's presentation on its "Top 10 Must-try Experiences," took the audience on an immersive journey from the Yuanyang Rice Terraces and Xishuangbanna Rainforest to the Shangri-La Snow Mountain. These tours integrate intangible cultural heritage, ethnic cuisine, and artisanal crafts, creating authentic experiences for global travelers. Complementing the presentation, an outdoor Yunnan lifestyle experience zone was set up, where guests could savor Yunnan specialties, admire Yi embroidery, and capture memorable moments in traditional ethnic attire.

Yunnan also emphasized its traveler-friendly policies, including the 240-hour visa-free transit for international visitors in nine popular tourist destinations, including Kunming, Lijiang, Dali, and Xishuangbanna, and tax refund benefits for overseas shoppers. Enhanced connectivity through Yunnan's expanding "air corridor" has significantly boosted passenger traffic between Yunnan and South and Southeast Asia. Kunming Changshui International Airport now offers flights to 37 international destinations, with 32 routes linking directly to South and Southeast Asia.

By leveraging Trip.Best's global travel rankings and experiential marketing strategies, Yunnan further solidified its brand presence as an international tourist destination, paving the way for deeper collaboration in Southeast Asia's tourism market.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Trip.com Group

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Yunnan top 10 Trip.Best trip.com

Related Contents

Trip.com Group reports unaudited third quarter 2025 financial results

Trip.com Group reports unaudited third quarter 2025 financial results

Trip.com Live Nation 2025: Concert Travel Partnership Powers Gig Getaways

Trip.com Live Nation 2025: Concert Travel Partnership Powers Gig Getaways

Trip.com 9.9 Mega Sale 2025: $9.99 Flights, Hotels & Promo Codes

Trip.com 9.9 Mega Sale 2025: $9.99 Flights, Hotels & Promo Codes

Trip.com Group announces strategic update on MakeMyTrip investments

Trip.com Group announces strategic update on MakeMyTrip investments

Trip.com Kicks Off Mega Sale on Flights & Hotels to Celebrate Easter

Trip.com Kicks Off Mega Sale on Flights & Hotels to Celebrate Easter

Trip.com Partners Launches Exclusive B.Duck Family Rooms with Dao by Dorsett AMTD Singapore and PARKROYAL on Beach Road

Trip.com Partners Launches Exclusive B.Duck Family Rooms with Dao by Dorsett AMTD Singapore and PARKROYAL on Beach Road

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Media OutReach Newswire

Carrascal Nickel Corporation advances responsible mining and community development in Surigao

Carrascal Nickel Corporation advances responsible mining and community development in Surigao

SIM Global Education compares overseas study with Singapore international programmes

SIM Global Education compares overseas study with Singapore international programmes

FastLane champions Malaysia's digital finance future with RHB-Xero integration

FastLane champions Malaysia's digital finance future with RHB-Xero integration

Biggest office party night sees unprecedented surge in zero-alcohol drinking

Biggest office party night sees unprecedented surge in zero-alcohol drinking

SIM university partners offer career opportunities in Singapore

SIM university partners offer career opportunities in Singapore

SIM Academy empowers Singapore professionals through real-world applied learning

SIM Academy empowers Singapore professionals through real-world applied learning

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Can Tho poised to become Mekong Delta growth engine

Can Tho poised to become Mekong Delta growth engine

Vietnam’s forest carbon credits draw global interest

Vietnam’s forest carbon credits draw global interest

Visa brings tap-to-ride payments to Hanoi Metro Line 2A

Visa brings tap-to-ride payments to Hanoi Metro Line 2A

Vietnamese firms are resetting their strategy for global markets

Vietnamese firms are resetting their strategy for global markets

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society CSR Swing for the Kids
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020