Biggest office party night sees unprecedented surge in zero-alcohol drinking

AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS - Media OutReach Newswire - 4 December 2025 - On one of the most popular dates for work festive parties, a new global study* from Heineken® 0.0, the World's number 1† non-alcoholic beer, reveals that 2025 marks the first festive season where saying "no thanks" needs no excuse, with almost three-quarters (72%) of people confident to skip alcohol without fear of being judged or excluded.



Attitudes towards drinking alcohol are changing fast. The study, carried out in five countries* in partnership with renowned author of Sober Curious, Ruby Warrington, reveals over two-thirds (67%) of people now say it's outdated and inappropriate to ask why someone isn't drinking alcohol in 2025. Also, 81% agree it's acceptable to say "no" to alcohol at festive events – no explanation required.



A Global Surge in Confidence



Back in January, Heineken®'s '0.0 Reasons Needed' study showed Gen Z were leading a quietly confident movement, but some social stigma around not drinking alcohol still existed. Fast forward less than a year, and that confidence is taking hold in cultures from all over the World, with two-thirds of us (66%) finding it very easy to turn down a drink at festive events, such as work parties.



Heineken®'s partner in its original January study, Charles Spence, Professor of Experimental Psychology at the University of Oxford, said, "These two studies show how quickly attitudes shift. Alcohol has been central to social life for generations, but the data now prove moderation is for everyone."



How people plan to celebrate this season also tells the story. 37% will moderate their intake, 27% plan to abstain altogether, and 1 in 5 will raise a 0.0 beer instead. Gen Z are leading the charge for balance with 30% planning to 'zebra stripe' their drinks, alternating between alcoholic and non-alcoholic all night.



Social Pressure now off the Menu



Fear of missing out has finally gone out of fashion. Nearly 9 in 10 (86%) say they are comfortable drinking low or no-alcohol options at festive events, and 76% say they don't need alcohol to feel included. In fact, 90% say they'd support a friend choosing to drink low or no-alcohol versions this festive season – proof that social pressure has given way to social acceptance.



While the UK and US may be leading the charge, this shift is global. In Brazil, two-thirds (67%) say they're comfortable choosing 0.0 in social settings. In Japan, once among the most alcohol-centric cultures, over four in ten (44%) now feel comfortable going alcohol-free at parties.



Ruby Warrington, author and moderation expert, said: "The question "why aren't you drinking?"" belongs firmly in the past. People everywhere now feel free to choose if and when they drink alcohol without fearing social pressure or awkwardness. When I coined the term 'sober curious' nearly ten years ago, the goal was to normalise the choice not to drink – and we're finally here."



From Excuses to Humour



For years, turning down alcohol amid the festivities felt like it needed justification – so much so that nearly half (46%) of us typically associate the holiday period with drinking alcohol.



Now, the excuses are turning from defensive to downright hilarious – reflecting the irrelevance of the question. Gen Z are laughing off the questions with wild one-liners like "I'm on a secret government mission" and "I promised my cat we'd do yoga together", turning pressure into playfulness.



Nabil Nasser, Global Head of Heineken® Brand, said: "As a champion of social life, Heineken® is always trying to better understand the 'social glue' that creates those shared moments we treasure. The research confirms what we always knew: Reaching for a Heineken® 0.0 doesn't represent omission, it represents option."



Heineken® continues to champion moderation through its 0.0 campaigns, including When You Drive, Never Drink and its global sponsorship of Formula 1®. Because great nights out don't need reasons, just good company.



* The research was conducted by Censuswide, among a sample of 10,001 adults aged 18+ in the UK, USA, Spain, Japan and Brazil. The data was collected between 03.10.2025 - 09.10.2025. Censuswide abides by and employs members of the Market Research Society and follows the MRS code of conduct and ESOMAR principles. Censuswide is also a member of the British Polling Council.

† according to IWSR volume and value data for non-alcoholic beer brand lines in 2024

