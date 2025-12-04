Cathay Cargo named Best Air Cargo Carrier in Asia at AFLAS 2025

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 4 December 2025 – Cathay Cargo has once again set the benchmark for excellence in air freight, being named Best Air Cargo Carrier – Asia at the Asian Freight, Logistics and Supply Chain (AFLAS) Awards 2025. The prestigious event, hosted by Asia Cargo News, recognises the most trusted and innovative players across the freight, logistics and supply chain industries.



Held on 3 September 2025 at the Renaissance Hong Kong Harbour View Hotel, the AFLAS Awards celebrated the region's leading logistics providers through a night of networking, entertainment and recognition. 50 awards were presented, with winners selected based on votes from freight forwarders, shippers and logistics professionals across Asia and the Pacific.



Why Cathay Cargo Leads Among the Best Air Cargo Companies in Asia



As a Hong Kong-based carrier deeply rooted in Asia's dynamic trade landscape, Cathay Cargo has earned its place among the best air cargo companies in Asia by staying true to its three core values: Thoughtful, Progressive and Can-do. These principles define the way the company serves its customers and shapes the future of air freight.



Excellent Air Cargo Solutions for Every Shipment



Cathay Cargo's recognition as the Best Air Cargo Carrier in Asia highlights its unwavering dedication to innovation, reliability and customer service. From time-sensitive shipments to specialized logistics solutions, Cathay Cargo continues to lead the region's air freight sector with comprehensive and customer-centric offerings.



The company's wide range of tailored solutions ensures that every shipment – from pharmaceuticals to live animals – is handled with the utmost care and precision:

Cathay Courier – for urgent, time-critical shipments

Cathay Pharma – ensuring temperature-sensitive medical cargo moves safely

Cathay Mail – reliable mail and e-commerce transport

Cathay Expert – customised solutions for unique cargo needs

Cathay Secure – safeguarding valuable and sensitive goods

Cathay Fresh – optimized for perishable goods

Cathay Dangerous Goods – safe transport for hazardous materials

Cathay Priority – guaranteed space and faster transit times

Cathay Live Animal – humane and safe air transport for live animals

Learn more about the full range of solutions on the Cathay Cargo homepage.



What are the AFLAS Awards?



The Asian Freight, Logistics and Supply Chain (AFLAS) Awards are among the most respected honours in the logistics industry. Organised by Asia Cargo News, the awards recognise companies that demonstrate leadership, consistency, innovation and customer satisfaction. Winners are determined entirely by industry votes, ensuring that only the most trusted names in logistics take home the accolade.



With the 2025 event once again hosted in Hong Kong – one of Asia's logistics capitals and the world's busiest air cargo hub – the AFLAS Awards continue to highlight excellence in freight, shipping and logistics services throughout the region.



Cathay Cargo: Driving the Future of Asian Air Freight



Being named Best Air Cargo Carrier – Asia at the 2025 AFLAS Awards marks another milestone in Cathay Cargo's journey towards its vision of being the world's best air cargo carrier. With a focus on reliability, sustainability and partnership with customers, Cathay Cargo continues to redefine what it means to deliver excellence in air freight.



As Asia's trade landscape evolves, Cathay Cargo remains committed to innovation – from expanding digital solutions to advancing environmental sustainability – while upholding the service quality that has made it one of the Best Air Cargo Companies in Asia.



Discover how Cathay Cargo connects Asia to the world. Visit Cathay Cargo to learn more about its award-winning air freight solutions.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.