300MW/1200MWh energy storage station commissioned with SINEXCEL's 1725kW PCS technology

December 05, 2025 | 11:54
A 300MW/1200MWh energy storage station has been successfully commissioned using SINEXCEL's advanced 1725kW power conversion system technology in Asia.

SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The first phase (300 MW/1200 MWh) of China's largest electrochemical energy storage station, powered by SINEXCEL's 1725kW utility-scale Power Conversion System (PCS), has been successfully commissioned. This milestone marks a critical step toward full-capacity operation and will significantly enhance grid stability and accelerate clean-energy adoption.

This site is one of the two project locations of China's largest electrochemical energy storage station - 600MW/2400MWh. It includes 240 battery containers and 60 units of prefabricated cabin. Once the entire project is complete, it will form an integrated "wind–solar–thermal–storage–transmission" model that maximizes renewable-energy utilization and enhances overall system flexibility.

SINEXCEL (300693.SZ) supplied 60 prefabricated cabins equipped with 180 units of its 1725kW PCS for this project. Delivering peak efficiency of up to 98.5%, the PCS employs advanced multi-string technology for enhanced battery protection and supports flexible configurations of 1, 2, 4, or 8 battery strings. Its combined AC/DC output simplifies system control and future expansion, while IP54-rated cabinets ensure reliable outdoor operation. With a rapid 10 ms response time for real-time grid balancing, the product meets major compliance standards across North America, Europe, Australia, Japan and China.

With a global footprint spanning 40+ countries and over 5,000 deployments worldwide, SINEXCEL has installed over 12GW of storage capacity, delivering solutions for utility-scale, C&I, and microgrid applications.

The successful participation in these landmark projects underscore SINEXCEL's technical strength and ongoing commitment to enabling a more resilient and sustainable energy future.

By PR Newswire

SINEXCEL

SINEXCEL energy storage station power conversion system

