DHL Names New Asia Pacific CIO, Doubles Down Digital

September 03, 2025 | 13:44
(0) user say
When the express delivery giant appoints a fresh tech chief for Asia, the region's logistics digitization ambitions just shifted into overdrive mode.

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 2 September 2025 - DHL Express, the world's leading international express service provider, has appointed Karen Tan as Chief Information Officer (CIO) for the Asia-Pacific region. Based in Singapore, Karen takes over from Jimmy Yeoh, who will retire from the organization at the end of 2025, after an extraordinary 33 years of dedicated service.

Before taking on this new role, Karen served as the CIO for DHL Express Singapore, where she led the development of a nationwide digitalization framework, strengthened data protection and information security practices, and significantly improved employee engagement and leadership scores within the IT team. She also served as the company's Data Protection Officer (DPO) Champion, where she collaborated with global DPO and legal teams to ensure that policies and processes were in place to handle personal data effectively. Additionally, she served as the DEIB (Diversity, Equity, Inclusion & Belonging) Champion, spearheading initiatives such as International Women's Day, International Men's Day, and Generations Day, with the aim of fostering a more inclusive and empowered workplace.

In her new role, Karen will oversee the region's IT infrastructure, digital acceleration roadmap, and cybersecurity strategy, supporting a network that spans over 40 countries and territories. Her leadership will be crucial in facilitating cross-functional collaboration and communication across multiple teams. This will be instrumental to ensuring the team continues to facilitate seamless cross-border trade and deliver best-in-class service to customers across the region.

"Digitalization remains one of the megatrends DHL Group has identified that will impact the logistics industry. Our Strategy 2030 has also firmly emphasized growing this segment to accelerate digital innovation for enhanced customer experience. A robust IT strategy will empower us to become more agile, reliable and resilient," said Ken Lee, CEO for Asia Pacific, DHL Express. "As we focus on developing our people and nurturing talent from within, Karen's proven track record in driving digital acceleration, data protection, and cross-functional collaboration makes her the ideal leader to take our Asia Pacific IT function to the next level. Her people-first approach and passion for innovation will be instrumental in supporting our teams and delivering value to our customers."

"As digital ecosystems grow more complex, the challenges around cybersecurity and data protection continue to be highly critical. While we manage these risks with care and precision, it is essential that we continue to uphold the standards and quality of our employee and customer experience. Asia Pacific is a dynamic and diverse region, and I am honored to take on this role and work closely with a passionate team that is committed to driving innovation and operational excellence every day," said Karen Tan, CIO for Asia Pacific, DHL Express.

Karen began her career at DHL Express in 1990 as a customer service trainer and has since held a wide range of roles across the DHL Group, including IT, commercial, and operations. From 2014, she served as Vice President of Operations Programs for Asia Pacific and subsequently took on the CIO role at DHL Express Singapore in 2021.

https://group.dhl.com/en.html

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By DHL

