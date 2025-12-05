Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

CSR

Swing for the Kids

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

SIM university partners offer career opportunities in Singapore

December 05, 2025 | 10:29
(0) user say
SIM's university partners are creating career opportunities in Singapore through industry-relevant programmes that connect graduates with leading employers across sectors.
SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 4 December 2025 - SIM Global Education (SIM GE) provides access to internationally recognised degrees through its University Partner Programme. Collaborating with reputable universities from the US, UK, Australia, Europe and Canada, SIM GE enables students to earn foreign qualifications locally. The institution holds the EduTrust Star certification, reflecting its commitment to quality education and governance.

Pursuing an overseas degree can be costly. SIM GE addresses this by partnering with universities such as the University of London, RMIT University, and the University at Buffalo. Students receive the same academic standards as those studying abroad, while benefiting from Singapore's dynamic job market.
Global Pathways with Local Advantage

This approach combines international curricula with local relevance, offering students both academic depth and practical exposure helping to prepare students for their careers.

Graduate Employment Outcomes

According to SIM Global Education's Graduate Employment Survey, 80.2% of graduates secured jobs within six months, many in multinational firms. These outcomes are supported by SIM's partnerships with top universities such as the University of London, RMIT University, and the University at Buffalo, ensuring globally recognised degrees. SIM also offers career services, networking events and internships, giving students practical exposure.

Education That Supports Career Growth

SIM GE's programmes incorporate practical experience and professional development, helping students build skills relevant to today's workplace.

Courses align with high-demand sectors such as business analytics, sustainability, digital marketing, and fintech, supporting career progression opportunities.

Professor Wei Kwok Kee, SIM's President and CEO, notes: "We are an international institute of higher learning that does good, catalyses good, and promotes good. That is our purpose for being, helping individuals and organisations fulfil their potential, for the future workplace."

A Trusted Institution

In Singapore, EduTrust Star represents the highest tier of quality assurance for Private Education Institutions (PEIs). Administered by SkillsFuture Singapore, this certification goes beyond compliance. It is a benchmark for excellence in education delivery, student protection, and organisational performance. EduTrust Star is awarded only to institutions that demonstrate commendable performance across seven rigorous criteria, including leadership, academic systems, student welfare, and continuous improvement.

SIM Global Education proudly holds the EduTrust Star award, reaffirming its position as one of Singapore's most trusted private education providers. This achievement reflects SIM's robust academic systems, student-centric services, and commitment to international standards. It also underscores SIM's ability to deliver programmes that meet global benchmarks, ensuring graduates are well prepared for the future.

Preparing Future-Ready Graduates

As Singapore grows as a regional education hub, SIM Global Education (SIM GE) equips students with the skills to succeed in a fast-changing workforce, for the future of work. Through its University Partner Programme, students gain internationally recognised qualifications while benefiting from Singapore's vibrant economy, diverse learning environment and rich cultural offerings.

SIM GE blends academic rigour with practical experience and industry exposure, preparing graduates for careers in business, communications, technology, and analytics. With a focus on adaptability, digital fluency, and global perspectives, SIM GE graduates are future-ready to contribute across many industries and borders.

References:
1. SIM GE Employment Rate https://www.sim.edu.sg/degrees-diplomas/sim-global-education/university-partners-sim-ge/sim-ge 2. SIMGE / RMIT Employment Rate https://www.sim.edu.sg/degrees-diplomas/sim-global-education/university-partners-sim-ge/rmit-university 3. SIMGE / LTU Employment Rate https://www.sim.edu.sg/degrees-diplomas/sim-global-education/university-partners-sim-ge/la-trobe-university 4. At SIM, where everyone can learn for life and thrive for life
https://www.straitstimes.com/singapore/at-sim-where-everyone-can-learn-for-life-and-thrive-for-life

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

For more information on SIM Global Education, visit sim.edu.sg

By SIM Global Education

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
SIM SIM university SIMGE

Related Contents

Leading overseas universities partner with SIM to deliver global qualifications locally

Leading overseas universities partner with SIM to deliver global qualifications locally

SIM Global Education compares overseas study with Singapore international programmes

SIM Global Education compares overseas study with Singapore international programmes

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Media OutReach Newswire

Carrascal Nickel Corporation advances responsible mining and community development in Surigao

Carrascal Nickel Corporation advances responsible mining and community development in Surigao

SIM Global Education compares overseas study with Singapore international programmes

SIM Global Education compares overseas study with Singapore international programmes

FastLane champions Malaysia's digital finance future with RHB-Xero integration

FastLane champions Malaysia's digital finance future with RHB-Xero integration

Biggest office party night sees unprecedented surge in zero-alcohol drinking

Biggest office party night sees unprecedented surge in zero-alcohol drinking

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Can Tho poised to become Mekong Delta growth engine

Can Tho poised to become Mekong Delta growth engine

Vietnam’s forest carbon credits draw global interest

Vietnam’s forest carbon credits draw global interest

Visa brings tap-to-ride payments to Hanoi Metro Line 2A

Visa brings tap-to-ride payments to Hanoi Metro Line 2A

Vietnamese firms are resetting their strategy for global markets

Vietnamese firms are resetting their strategy for global markets

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society CSR Swing for the Kids
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020