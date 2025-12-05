SIM university partners offer career opportunities in Singapore

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 4 December 2025 - SIM Global Education (SIM GE) provides access to internationally recognised degrees through its University Partner Programme. Collaborating with reputable universities from the US, UK, Australia, Europe and Canada, SIM GE enables students to earn foreign qualifications locally. The institution holds the EduTrust Star certification, reflecting its commitment to quality education and governance.Pursuing an overseas degree can be costly. SIM GE addresses this by partnering with universities such as the University of London, RMIT University, and the University at Buffalo. Students receive the same academic standards as those studying abroad, while benefiting from Singapore's dynamic job market.Global Pathways with Local AdvantageThis approach combines international curricula with local relevance, offering students both academic depth and practical exposure helping to prepare students for their careers.Graduate Employment OutcomesAccording to SIM Global Education's Graduate Employment Survey, 80.2% of graduates secured jobs within six months, many in multinational firms. These outcomes are supported by SIM's partnerships with top universities such as the University of London, RMIT University, and the University at Buffalo, ensuring globally recognised degrees. SIM also offers career services, networking events and internships, giving students practical exposure.Education That Supports Career GrowthSIM GE's programmes incorporate practical experience and professional development, helping students build skills relevant to today's workplace.Courses align with high-demand sectors such as business analytics, sustainability, digital marketing, and fintech, supporting career progression opportunities.Professor Wei Kwok Kee, SIM's President and CEO, notes: "We are an international institute of higher learning that does good, catalyses good, and promotes good. That is our purpose for being, helping individuals and organisations fulfil their potential, for the future workplace."A Trusted InstitutionIn Singapore, EduTrust Star represents the highest tier of quality assurance for Private Education Institutions (PEIs). Administered by SkillsFuture Singapore, this certification goes beyond compliance. It is a benchmark for excellence in education delivery, student protection, and organisational performance. EduTrust Star is awarded only to institutions that demonstrate commendable performance across seven rigorous criteria, including leadership, academic systems, student welfare, and continuous improvement.SIM Global Education proudly holds the EduTrust Star award, reaffirming its position as one of Singapore's most trusted private education providers. This achievement reflects SIM's robust academic systems, student-centric services, and commitment to international standards. It also underscores SIM's ability to deliver programmes that meet global benchmarks, ensuring graduates are well prepared for the future.Preparing Future-Ready GraduatesAs Singapore grows as a regional education hub, SIM Global Education (SIM GE) equips students with the skills to succeed in a fast-changing workforce, for the future of work. Through its University Partner Programme, students gain internationally recognised qualifications while benefiting from Singapore's vibrant economy, diverse learning environment and rich cultural offerings.SIM GE blends academic rigour with practical experience and industry exposure, preparing graduates for careers in business, communications, technology, and analytics. With a focus on adaptability, digital fluency, and global perspectives, SIM GE graduates are future-ready to contribute across many industries and borders.References:1. SIM GE Employment Rate https://www.sim.edu.sg/degrees-diplomas/sim-global-education/university-partners-sim-ge/sim-ge 2. SIMGE / RMIT Employment Rate https://www.sim.edu.sg/degrees-diplomas/sim-global-education/university-partners-sim-ge/rmit-university 3. SIMGE / LTU Employment Rate https://www.sim.edu.sg/degrees-diplomas/sim-global-education/university-partners-sim-ge/la-trobe-university 4. At SIM, where everyone can learn for life and thrive for lifehttps://www.straitstimes.com/singapore/at-sim-where-everyone-can-learn-for-life-and-thrive-for-life

For more information on SIM Global Education, visit sim.edu.sg