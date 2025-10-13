Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Bao Tin earns Asia-Pacific Corporate Excellence Award

October 13, 2025 | 19:22
(0) user say
Bao Tin Trading & Transportation Co., Ltd. has earned the Corporate Excellence Award at the 2025 Asia-Pacific Enterprise Awards (APEAs), in recognition of its growing international stature.
Bao Tin earns Asia-Pacific Corporate Excellence Award

Presented on October 9, the award marks a major milestone in Bao Tin’s efforts to strengthen its global presence. The APEAs honour companies and entrepreneurs driving innovation, sustainability, and digital transformation across the region, highlighting those poised to lead the economy into a green and technology-driven future.

Founded in 2014, Bao Tin has specialised in super long–super heavy transportation, investing in technology and personnel to master the entire complex technical process. The company operates a modern fleet of Self-Propelled Modular Transporters from Germany, uses Bentley project management software from the UK, and relies on a highly trained engineering team – a foundation that allows Bao Tin to handle major ventures domestically and abroad.

In June, at PV Shipyard Port in Vung Tau, Bao Tin set a national logistics record by executing the site-move and load-out of a 4,000-tonne offshore substation topside. For the first time, a Vietnamese enterprise managed the entire operation, from solution design and equipment coordination to safety management, demonstrating local technical capability on par with the region’s leading logistics firms.

Earlier in May, the company transported and loaded out a 3,200-tonne offshore substation jacket. Bao Tin also played a key role in moving and loading all 33 offshore wind power foundations for PetroVietnam Technical Services Corporation, completing 800 shipments ranging from 350 to 2,387 tonnes per unit in just 18 months, contributing to 9.7 million safe working hours. These achievements underline Bao Tin’s leadership in super long–super heavy transportation for offshore wind projects.

Speaking at the award ceremony, Do Hoang Phuong, chairman and CEO of Bao Tin, said, “This award is a great source of pride for our entire team, validating our innovation efforts and aspirations to reach the regional level. This recognition is a driving force for us to step up investment in technology, improve our capabilities, and bring Vietnam’s logistics industry in line with international standards.”

Bao Tin earns Asia-Pacific Corporate Excellence Award
Do Hoang Phuong, chairman and CEO of Bao Tin Trading & Transportation Co., Ltd.

In addition to APEA 2025, Bao Tin has received multiple prestigious awards, including Top 10 Excellent Brands – Impressive Growth 2022–2023, Top 100 Fastest-Growing Enterprises in Vietnam, and Top 10 ASEAN Leading Brands. These recognitions at the regional level affirm the stature and reputation of Vietnamese logistics enterprises.

Bao Tin is actively driving the green transition, digital transformation, and technological mastery, aligning with the theme of APEA 2025.

This year’s award highlights the brand’s achievements and demonstrates the company’s ability to embrace the future with intelligence, courage, and ambition.

Efficiency entices players in logistics Efficiency entices players in logistics

Vietnam’s logistics market is drawing in more foreign investors, with opportunities spanning across various segments.
Vietnam leads charge towards data-driven logistics future Vietnam leads charge towards data-driven logistics future

As Vietnam charts its course toward a data-driven logistics future, global leaders echo its vision for a smarter, more connected, and sustainable supply chain powered by technology and collaboration.
Businesses adjust to seize industrial property chances Businesses adjust to seize industrial property chances

Fuelled by booming foreign funding, industrial real estate is becoming an investment focal point, motivating many enterprises to broaden their current portfolios and shift strategies towards the high-potential sector.

By Thanh Van

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
PPL logistics APEA 2025 Bao Tin Trading & Transportation

Related Contents

Vietnam SuperPort unveils off-airport cargo terminal at the world’s largest logistics event

Vietnam SuperPort unveils off-airport cargo terminal at the world’s largest logistics event

Efficiency entices players in logistics

Efficiency entices players in logistics

Vietnam Superport launches AI-powered digital solutions at VIIE 2025

Vietnam Superport launches AI-powered digital solutions at VIIE 2025

Rhenus $20M Philippines Investment 2025: New Cebu Logistics Hub

Rhenus $20M Philippines Investment 2025: New Cebu Logistics Hub

ITL and Seino launch joint venture in Vietnam

ITL and Seino launch joint venture in Vietnam

Latest News ⁄ Corporate

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Haiphong ignites innovation drive at TECHFEST 2025

Haiphong ignites innovation drive at TECHFEST 2025

Strong turnout at New Zealand Education Fair in Hanoi

Strong turnout at New Zealand Education Fair in Hanoi

Public investment disbursement reaches $17.6 billion in nine months

Public investment disbursement reaches $17.6 billion in nine months

Vietnamese Women Entrepreneurs Forum spotlights female leadership

Vietnamese Women Entrepreneurs Forum spotlights female leadership

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020