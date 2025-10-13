Bao Tin earns Asia-Pacific Corporate Excellence Award

Presented on October 9, the award marks a major milestone in Bao Tin’s efforts to strengthen its global presence. The APEAs honour companies and entrepreneurs driving innovation, sustainability, and digital transformation across the region, highlighting those poised to lead the economy into a green and technology-driven future.

Founded in 2014, Bao Tin has specialised in super long–super heavy transportation, investing in technology and personnel to master the entire complex technical process. The company operates a modern fleet of Self-Propelled Modular Transporters from Germany, uses Bentley project management software from the UK, and relies on a highly trained engineering team – a foundation that allows Bao Tin to handle major ventures domestically and abroad.

In June, at PV Shipyard Port in Vung Tau, Bao Tin set a national logistics record by executing the site-move and load-out of a 4,000-tonne offshore substation topside. For the first time, a Vietnamese enterprise managed the entire operation, from solution design and equipment coordination to safety management, demonstrating local technical capability on par with the region’s leading logistics firms.

Earlier in May, the company transported and loaded out a 3,200-tonne offshore substation jacket. Bao Tin also played a key role in moving and loading all 33 offshore wind power foundations for PetroVietnam Technical Services Corporation, completing 800 shipments ranging from 350 to 2,387 tonnes per unit in just 18 months, contributing to 9.7 million safe working hours. These achievements underline Bao Tin’s leadership in super long–super heavy transportation for offshore wind projects.

Speaking at the award ceremony, Do Hoang Phuong, chairman and CEO of Bao Tin, said, “This award is a great source of pride for our entire team, validating our innovation efforts and aspirations to reach the regional level. This recognition is a driving force for us to step up investment in technology, improve our capabilities, and bring Vietnam’s logistics industry in line with international standards.”

Do Hoang Phuong, chairman and CEO of Bao Tin Trading & Transportation Co., Ltd.

In addition to APEA 2025, Bao Tin has received multiple prestigious awards, including Top 10 Excellent Brands – Impressive Growth 2022–2023, Top 100 Fastest-Growing Enterprises in Vietnam, and Top 10 ASEAN Leading Brands. These recognitions at the regional level affirm the stature and reputation of Vietnamese logistics enterprises.

Bao Tin is actively driving the green transition, digital transformation, and technological mastery, aligning with the theme of APEA 2025.

This year’s award highlights the brand’s achievements and demonstrates the company’s ability to embrace the future with intelligence, courage, and ambition.

