Royal De Heus takes over CJ Feed & Care

The transaction, signed on October 1, marks a significant step in De Heus ' long-term growth strategy. It reflects De Heus' continued ambition to provide access to safe, nutritious, and affordable food by supporting independent livestock and aquaculture farmers in key growth markets. This acquisition includes 17 feed mills.

Since its entry into Vietnam in 2009, De Heus has steadily built a strong presence across Asia. The acquisition of CJ Feed & Care strengthens its position in Vietnam, Indonesia, and Cambodia, while enabling direct market access to South Korea and the Philippines, two strategically important countries with significant growth potential in animal protein production.

Consistent with its strategy as an animal nutrition-focused company, De Heus reaffirms its commitment to independent farmers. This acquisition facilitates wider access to high-quality nutrition, genetics, and technical support for farmers while actively contributing to the development of a competitive and resilient livestock farming sector.

Gabor Fluit, CEO of Royal De Heus, said, “We are excited to have signed this agreement. This acquisition marks a significant step in strengthening our footprint across Asia. By combining our expertise in animal nutrition, farm management, and animal health with CJ Feed & Care's strong local presence, we can create even greater value for our customers, partners, and the wider sector. Together, we will continue to empower independent farmers and contribute to a more resilient and sustainable food system for generations to come.”

Pending customary regulatory approvals, the transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2026.

