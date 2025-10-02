Corporate

Royal De Heus takes over CJ Feed & Care

October 02, 2025 | 09:56
(0) user say
Royal De Heus has signed a share purchase agreement to acquire CJ Feed & Care's operations in Vietnam, Indonesia, South Korea, Cambodia, and the Philippines.
Royal De Heus takes over CJ Feed & Care

The transaction, signed on October 1, marks a significant step in De Heus ' long-term growth strategy. It reflects De Heus' continued ambition to provide access to safe, nutritious, and affordable food by supporting independent livestock and aquaculture farmers in key growth markets. This acquisition includes 17 feed mills.

Since its entry into Vietnam in 2009, De Heus has steadily built a strong presence across Asia. The acquisition of CJ Feed & Care strengthens its position in Vietnam, Indonesia, and Cambodia, while enabling direct market access to South Korea and the Philippines, two strategically important countries with significant growth potential in animal protein production.

Consistent with its strategy as an animal nutrition-focused company, De Heus reaffirms its commitment to independent farmers. This acquisition facilitates wider access to high-quality nutrition, genetics, and technical support for farmers while actively contributing to the development of a competitive and resilient livestock farming sector.

Gabor Fluit, CEO of Royal De Heus, said, “We are excited to have signed this agreement. This acquisition marks a significant step in strengthening our footprint across Asia. By combining our expertise in animal nutrition, farm management, and animal health with CJ Feed & Care's strong local presence, we can create even greater value for our customers, partners, and the wider sector. Together, we will continue to empower independent farmers and contribute to a more resilient and sustainable food system for generations to come.”

Pending customary regulatory approvals, the transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2026.

De Heus to fully take over Masan's feed business De Heus to fully take over Masan's feed business

De Heus Vietnam signed a strategic agreement with Masan, whereby De Heus will obtain control of the feed-related business of MNS Feed, which is 100 per cent in ANCO and 75.2 per cent in Proconco.
De Heus and Bel Ga fulfill commitments to sustainability with solar rooftop portfolio De Heus and Bel Ga fulfill commitments to sustainability with solar rooftop portfolio

De Heus, Bel Ga and Green Roof have formed a partnership with a view to deliver a positive impact on Vietnam's sustainability progress. Johan van den Ban, CEO of De Heus Vietnam, discussed with VIR's Thanh Van the importance of the latest tie-up between the three companies.
De Heus opens $20 million aqua feed mill in Can Tho De Heus opens $20 million aqua feed mill in Can Tho

On September 26, De Heus organized the grand opening ceremony of a new aqua feed mill with the total investment capital of over VND500 billion ($20.46 million) at Tra Noc Industrial Zone in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho.

By Thanh Van

Tag:
Royal De Heus Share Purchase Agreement Livestock farming sector Independent farmers Animal protein production CJ Feed & Care

