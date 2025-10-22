Axel Health Group and Nipro forge strategic partnership

The partnership aims to expand access to international-standard dialysis machines, reverse osmosis (RO) water systems, and related consumables, addressing the growing demand for high-quality renal care nationwide.

Dilshaad Ali Bin Abas Ali, CEO of Axel Health Group, and Seigo Tsuchiya, managing director of Nipro Asia

Vietnam is seeing a growing number of chronic kidney disease cases as the population ages and conditions like diabetes and hypertension become more prevalent. This shift highlights the urgent need for more specialised and resilient care models. Framing a future-focused approach to specialised care, Axel Health Group is developing integrated care models where clinical expertise converges with advanced digital technology, operational excellence, and continuous knowledge development to ensure equitable high-quality care across the country.

By integrating advanced dialysis technologies developed by Nipro, such as ultrapure RO water systems, high-end dialysers, hemodialysis machines, and safety needles that meet Japanese clinical standards, into Axel Health’s Centres of Excellence and digital speciality care ecosystem, Axel Health Group and Nipro Sales Vietnam aim to improve clinical outcomes and enhance patient safety, while reducing the burden on hospitals.

Nipro’s solutions, are built on decades of Japanese innovation in ultrapure water filtration, infection control, and patient-centred design, ensuring that each dialysis session meets the highest levels of safety, efficiency, and comfort. Together, Axel and Nipro are setting a new benchmark for modern renal care, combining global quality with local accessibility.

“At Axel Health, we are focused on delivering quality speciality care that is both accessible and outcome-driven. Partnering with Nipro, one of the world’s leaders in dialysis technology, enables us to bring that vision to life for thousands of patients across Vietnam,” said Dilshaad Ali Bin Abas Ali, CEO of Axel Health Group.

Seigo Tsuchiya, managing director of Nipro Asia, added, “We are honoured to collaborate with Axel Health in raising the standard of dialysis care in Vietnam. With our proven technologies and shared commitment to patient-centred innovation, we believe this partnership will drive real, measurable impact in the healthcare system.”

Biosimilars innovation to transform Vietnamese pharma On his first business trip to Vietnam, Russell Miller, vice president of Global Sales and Marketing at Enzene Biosciences, shared with VIR’s Ho Ha the company’s ambition to reshape the global biosimilars landscape through innovation and advanced manufacturing.

Global experts meet in Vietnam to tackle pneumococcal disease in children Pharma giant MSD and the National Institute for Control of Vaccines and Biologicals brought together over 3,000 experts to tackle pneumococcal disease in children at a series of symposia in Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi.