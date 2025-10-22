Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Axel Health Group and Nipro forge strategic partnership

October 22, 2025 | 09:56
(0) user say
Axel Health Group Vietnam and Nipro Sales Vietnam have signed an MoU to deploy advanced medical technologies in Vietnam.

The partnership aims to expand access to international-standard dialysis machines, reverse osmosis (RO) water systems, and related consumables, addressing the growing demand for high-quality renal care nationwide.

Axel Health Group and Nipro forge strategic partnership
Dilshaad Ali Bin Abas Ali, CEO of Axel Health Group, and Seigo Tsuchiya, managing director of Nipro Asia

Vietnam is seeing a growing number of chronic kidney disease cases as the population ages and conditions like diabetes and hypertension become more prevalent. This shift highlights the urgent need for more specialised and resilient care models. Framing a future-focused approach to specialised care, Axel Health Group is developing integrated care models where clinical expertise converges with advanced digital technology, operational excellence, and continuous knowledge development to ensure equitable high-quality care across the country.

By integrating advanced dialysis technologies developed by Nipro, such as ultrapure RO water systems, high-end dialysers, hemodialysis machines, and safety needles that meet Japanese clinical standards, into Axel Health’s Centres of Excellence and digital speciality care ecosystem, Axel Health Group and Nipro Sales Vietnam aim to improve clinical outcomes and enhance patient safety, while reducing the burden on hospitals.

Nipro’s solutions, are built on decades of Japanese innovation in ultrapure water filtration, infection control, and patient-centred design, ensuring that each dialysis session meets the highest levels of safety, efficiency, and comfort. Together, Axel and Nipro are setting a new benchmark for modern renal care, combining global quality with local accessibility.

“At Axel Health, we are focused on delivering quality speciality care that is both accessible and outcome-driven. Partnering with Nipro, one of the world’s leaders in dialysis technology, enables us to bring that vision to life for thousands of patients across Vietnam,” said Dilshaad Ali Bin Abas Ali, CEO of Axel Health Group.

Seigo Tsuchiya, managing director of Nipro Asia, added, “We are honoured to collaborate with Axel Health in raising the standard of dialysis care in Vietnam. With our proven technologies and shared commitment to patient-centred innovation, we believe this partnership will drive real, measurable impact in the healthcare system.”

Biosimilars innovation to transform Vietnamese pharma Biosimilars innovation to transform Vietnamese pharma

On his first business trip to Vietnam, Russell Miller, vice president of Global Sales and Marketing at Enzene Biosciences, shared with VIR’s Ho Ha the company’s ambition to reshape the global biosimilars landscape through innovation and advanced manufacturing.
Global experts meet in Vietnam to tackle pneumococcal disease in children Global experts meet in Vietnam to tackle pneumococcal disease in children

Pharma giant MSD and the National Institute for Control of Vaccines and Biologicals brought together over 3,000 experts to tackle pneumococcal disease in children at a series of symposia in Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi.
Vietnam boasts potential to develop medical tourism Vietnam boasts potential to develop medical tourism

With reasonable costs, advanced equipment, a team of good doctors, and a patient-centred care model, Vietnam has great potential to become a prestigious medical tourism destination in Southeast Asia.

By Thanh Van

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Axel Health Group Nipro Sales Vietnam Chronic kidney disease Renal care Dialysis technologies

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Biz Link

Sweet deal: DKSH brings Want Want’s iconic snacks to Vietnam

Sweet deal: DKSH brings Want Want’s iconic snacks to Vietnam

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

APEC finance ministers convene to tackle regional challenges

APEC finance ministers convene to tackle regional challenges

OMODA Parent CSR Ride 2025: From Corporate Philanthropy to Global Sustainability Consensus?

OMODA Parent CSR Ride 2025: From Corporate Philanthropy to Global Sustainability Consensus?

Iridium Scores US DOT PNT Contract: Satellite Backup for GPS Takes Shape

Iridium Scores US DOT PNT Contract: Satellite Backup for GPS Takes Shape

Shaw Prize 2025 Ceremony Continues 22-Year Legacy: Science and Innovation Honoured in Hong Kong

Shaw Prize 2025 Ceremony Continues 22-Year Legacy: Science and Innovation Honoured in Hong Kong

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020