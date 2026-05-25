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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Thai retail investors weigh gold against crypto as global market volatility rises

May 25, 2026 | 14:42
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BrokersThai data shows Thai retail investors are increasingly evaluating gold and cryptocurrency as parallel portfolio options, reflecting a broader shift in investment behaviour driven by rising volatility across global financial markets.

BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 25 May 2026 - Thai retail investors are increasingly changing the way they manage their portfolios amid rising volatility across global financial markets. According to new market insights from BrokersThai.com, traders in Thailand are no longer focusing on a single asset class, but are instead actively researching both gold and Bitcoin as part of a broader diversification strategy.

th-Gold (XAUUSD)

Recent Google search trends in Thailand show continued growth in interest for both asset classes. Gold trading-related searches such as "XAUUSD today" have consistently generated between 1,000 and 10,000 monthly searches over the past year, while cryptocurrency-related keywords including "crypto" have maintained similarly strong search volumes.

The trend is also reflected in internal traffic data from BrokersThai.com. Pages related to Forex brokers for gold trading generated more than 5,000 impressions over the last year, highlighting continued interest from Thai traders seeking reliable broker comparisons and trading cost information.

The data also reveals that cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin are no longer seen as just tools for quick gambling. Instead, users search for risk management, such as how to handle price drops and volatility, spike every time the stock market experiences volatility. This proves that traders are carefully weighing crypto risks against the steady safety of gold.

Justin Grossbard, CEO of BrokersThai.com, commented: "Thai traders are now interested in trading multiple assets, especially gold and Bitcoin, while paying more attention to trading costs and broker transparency. Many traders are carefully comparing spreads and execution speeds to reduce unnecessary trading costs as much as possible."

The findings indicate that Thai retail traders are adapting to uncertain market conditions by conducting deeper research before making investment decisions. Rather than choosing between gold or Bitcoin, many traders are now using both together — relying on gold to help preserve capital while viewing Bitcoin as a long-term growth opportunity.

For broker comparisons, visit: https://www.brokersthai.com

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By BrokersThai

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TagTag:
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