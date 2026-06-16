Asia's US$753 billion philanthropic potential remains unrealized, Doing Good Index 2026 finds

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 16 June 2026 - Asia's social needs are intensifying, and official development assistance is declining. Yet, while the region's wealth is growing dramatically, the policies, incentives and partnerships needed to channel private capital toward social good are not keeping pace. That is a key finding of the Doing Good Index 2026, the fifth edition of CAPS's flagship policy report, which assesses the enabling environment for private social investment across 17 Asian economies.



The report finds that while the enabling environment for private social investment is in place across much of the region, its effectiveness remains uneven. Improvements in registration processes and accountability mechanisms have been accompanied by persistent barriers, including restrictions on foreign funding, regulatory complexity, and inconsistent government engagement. In many cases, policies exist on paper but are not fully implemented in practice, limiting their impact.



At the same time, although trust in SDOs remains high across the region, broader ecosystem conditions, such as media sentiment, talent pipelines, and institutional support, are showing signs of strain. 81% of SDOs struggle to secure unrestricted funds for their work, while 73% report difficulty recruiting staff, constraining the sector's ability to turn trust into impact.



"Asia has the wealth, the will, and in many economies, the foundations of a strong enabling environment. What is needed now is concerted, aligned effort to bring them together. The potential is enormous," said Ruth Shapiro, Co-Founder and CEO, Centre for Asian Philanthropy and Society.



Unlocking Asia's US$753 Billion Philanthropic Potential

Even as Asia's wealth continues to grow, the region faces significant and intensifying challenges across climate, education and health. Official development assistance is declining, and there is increasing pressure on domestic resources at precisely the moment demand for social services is rising.



If Asian economies were to contribute just 2% of GDP to philanthropy, as the United States does, it could generate an estimated US$753 billion annually for social good. That represents 15 times the official development assistance flowing into the region, and almost half the financing needed to hit the UN's SDGs in Asia. But realizing that potential depends on strengthening the policies, incentives and partnerships that enable private capital to flow toward social good. The Doing Good Index 2026 finds that across much of Asia, those conditions are not yet in place.



"The world has changed dramatically, and Asia can no longer rely on others to address its social challenges. The Doing Good Index 2026 shows the region has the potential to meet this moment, but only if governments and philanthropists act together to build the conditions that make it possible," said Ronnie Chan, Chairman, Centre for Asian Philanthropy and Society.



Singapore Shows What Alignment Can Achieve

Singapore has, for the first time, entered the top "Doing Excellent" category in the Doing Good Index 2026, reflecting years of deliberate effort to build a strong culture of philanthropy and civic engagement. Clear regulations, generous tax incentives, openness to foreign funding, and close collaboration between government and the social sector have created a strong enabling environment.



Singapore's achievement demonstrates that when regulations, fiscal policy, ecosystem conditions and procurement work in concert, the outcomes are stronger. While no two economies will follow the same path, Singapore's experience highlights the conditions that matter, such as the active promotion and alignment of philanthropy and giving across the whole of society.

The SDGs: Falling Short but Still Relevant in Asia

In the run-up to 2030, global progress toward the SDGs has fallen short of ambition, and Asia is no exception. Yet the Doing Good Index 2026 finds that 84% of SDOs continue to apply the SDGs in their work. Further, the rise of Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) reporting has not displaced them, because most SDOs see the two frameworks as complementary rather than competing.



As the deadline approaches, the Index points to their enduring value not as a target but as a shared framework for strategy, coordination and collective action in the years ahead.



Other Findings from the Report

Talent shortages persist for Asia's social sector: more than 70% of SDOs face difficulty recruiting and retaining staff across Asia.

AI adoption is happening, but usage remains limited: only 13% of surveyed SDOs report using AI regularly.

39% of SDOs say claiming tax benefits is difficult, suggesting administrative barriers may be limiting the impact of existing incentives for giving.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

For more information, download the report and visit the Doing Good Index 2026 dedicated microsite.

For more information, visit www.caps.org