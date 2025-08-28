Corporate

Arlo eyes upgrade: AI finds clips, adds captions

August 28, 2025 | 15:29
(0) user say
Lost cat footage now searchable by “tabby on sofa”—privacy buffs clutch routers.
SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 28 August 2025 - Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: ARLO), a leading innovator in smart home security, is thrilled to announce Arlo Secure 6, the next generation of Arlo's industry-leading home security subscription service. Arlo Secure 6 has introduced several new AI-driven enhancements – Event Captions and Video Search – designed to make home security smarter, faster, and more accessible than ever. While Event Captions are available now, Video Search is coming soon, bringing powerful new ways to find and review footage with ease.

Arlo Secure 6 expands on the previously introduced Person Recognition, Vehicle Recognition, Custom Detection and Advanced Audio Detection capabilities to add Event Captions and Video Search. These intelligent features mark a major step forward in how users interact with and extract value from their security footage. They empower users to instantly find and understand what's happening in their homes or businesses, without having to sift through hours of footage.

Event captions: A smart summary of every moment

Arlo's new event caption feature generates concise and accurate descriptions of motion detected events. Whether it's a person walking up the driveway or a package being delivered, users can gain a quick understanding of the camera's footage without needing to view the video itself.

Video search: Find what you are looking for, fast

This new functionality enables users to quickly locate their desired event by searching with keywords, descriptions, or specific time ranges, eliminating the need to manually sift through your video library and ensuring the most relevant moments can be identified and shared. Users can also search using natural language – simply describe the event you're interested in, and Arlo will find the corresponding recording.

Arlo understands that modern security isn't just about recording what happens, it's about making sense of it, fast. With the introduction of AI-powered Event Captions and Video Search, Arlo Secure 6 goes beyond traditional surveillance to deliver context, clarity, and control in real time. By combining intelligent detection with intuitive search capabilities, Arlo is empowering users to interact with their security footage more efficiently and meaningfully than ever before. And as part of Arlo's commitment to delivering ongoing value, these upgrades reflect Arlo's continued effort to enhance the quality of its service at no additional cost to consumers. Arlo's Secure 6 AI-driven enhancements are more than an update; it's a smarter, faster, more intuitive way to stay connected to what matters most.

Arlo's Event Caption feature is available now for new and existing users* through the Arlo Secure app. Video Search will roll out in the coming months. A 30-day trial of Arlo Secure Plus is included with the purchase of select Arlo products. However, premium features like 30-day cloud storage, advanced detection (people, packages, vehicles), activity zones and the new Secure 6 Plus features; Event Captions & Video Search, require a paid subscription after the trial.

Visit https://asia.arlo.com/ for more information on the full range of Arlo smart home security products and services.

*Event Captions and Video Search is included on Secure Plus plans purchased since September 2024.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Arlo Technologies

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

