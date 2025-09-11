Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

CSR

Swing for the Kids

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Andaz Macau 2nd Anniversary Sino-Luso Bazaar 2025: Macanese Feast Returns

September 11, 2025 | 15:54
(0) user say
Weekend food market pairs 20 Michelin-commended stalls with heritage music, forecasting 95 per cent occupancy spike for the Hyatt luxury property.

MACAU SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 10 September 2025 - Macau – In a city famed for its seamless fusion of East and West, where Chinese and Portuguese cultures have harmoniously coexisted for centuries – Andaz Macau, the dynamic lifestyle hotel at Galaxy Macau™ Integrated Resort, is set to fête its second anniversary with the much-anticipated return of the Sino-Luso Gastronomic Bazaar. On September 13, the Andaz Kitchen will be abuzz as culinary teams from Andaz Macau and Galaxy Macau join forces in collaboration with beloved independent vendors, serving up a vibrant mosaic of Macau's Chinese and Portuguese heritage.

Celebrating Macau's rich heritage as a UNESCO Creative City of Gastronomy, the Bazaar will showcase a journey across Portugal's diverse regions and China's culinary heartlands from Trás-O-Montes to the Pearl River Delta. Expect authentic dishes, handpicked wines, and artisanal finds, all designed to delighted both discerning locals and curious visitors.

The event underscores Macau's ambition to become the "World Centre of Tourism and Leisure" and the Macau SAR Government's "Tourism + Gastronomy" initiative, while spotlighting the city's 2025 ambitions as East Asia's cultural capital. Independent vendors and SME producers take centre stage, reinforcing Macau's role as a crossroads for commerce and creativity between China and the Portuguese-speaking world.

Executive Chef André Lai leads the charge, presenting signature Portuguese fare: from the northern Portuguese region of Trás-os-Montes and Douro, guests can enjoy Bola de Carne à Transmontana (Smoked Charcuterie and Olive Oil Bread) and Cozido à Portuguesa (Portuguese Meat and Vegetable Stew). The central Portuguese regions of Beiras and Estremadura offer such delicacies as Sopa de Peixe da Nazaré (Seafood Soup), Pataniscas de Bacalhau (Codfish Flat Cakes with Tomato Rice), and Arroz de Cabidela (Chicken Blood Rice). From the southern regions of Alentejo and the Algarve, visitors can enjoy Sopa Alentejana com Bacalhau (Codfish Soup with Garlic, Coriander and Sourdough), Carne de Porco à Alentejana (Braised Pork Collar with Clams and Fried Potatoes), and Toucinho do Céu (Almond Egg Cake). Celebrated dishes representing the islands of Madeira and the Azores include Polvo Guisado dos Açores (Red Wine Stewed Octopus with Garlic Olive Oil) among other regional standouts.

Talented chefs from three of Galaxy Macau's most beloved restaurants – Bei Shan Lou, Spicy Sichuan, and Pak Loh Chiu Chow Restaurant – will present an exquisite selection of Northeast Chinese and Sichuan, as well as Chiu Chow dishes to interact with their Portuguese counterparts. Visitors will have the opportunity to broaden their culinary horizons while immersing themselves in Macau's rich and distinctive gastronomic heritage.

Set for September 13, the evening's centrepiece: a four-hand dinner helmed by Executive Chef Chek Keong Chan of Feng Wei Ju, the nine-consecutive-year 2-Michelin starred Hunan and Sichuan cuisine sanctum at Galaxy Macau's sibling StarWorld Hotel, joining forces with Chef André Lai. Together, they will craft a four-hand, one-night-only celebratory dinner that journeys from the robust flavours of Northern Portugal, all while infusing Michelin-starred Hunan and Sichuan savoire-faire.

The epicurean line-up extends to a curated showcase of wines from Portugal's renowned regions, including Douro and Dão, alongside the best of emerging Chinese labels. Portugese cocktails and local bites from stalwarts such as Vo Cheong Grocery, Hop Kei Peanut Candies, Chui Heong Bakery, Kam In Portuguese Butter Cakes and Snacks, Macalhau Portuguese Codfish Restaurant, as well as Pastéis de Chaves Macau, add a vibrant local flavour.

Guests can expect live music, artful ambiance, and a marketplace of artisanal produce – wines, snacks, and specialties flown in direct from Portugal – reinforcing Macau's role as a cross-continental hub for commerce and culture. The Bazaar serves as both a celebration and a bridge, spotlighting the city's ambition as the "World Centre of Tourism and Leisure" and a nexus for Sino-Portuguese exchange.

Galaxy Macau and Andaz Macau invite guests to toast two years of pioneering hospitality and to savour the finest flavours from two continents – proof that in Macau, the world's best stories are told around the table.

Special perks include dining token discounts – up to 20% off with ICBC Galaxy Macau or BNU credit cards – making indulging even sweeter.

Entry to the bazaar is free, allowing visitors to create their own unique culinary journey by purchasing tokens in exchange for their choice of dishes and beverages. One token is priced at MOP 38, while token packages are available at MOP 168 (5 tokens), and MOP 328 (10 tokens).

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

For more details, please visit www.galaxymacau.com,www.broadwaymacau.com.mo and www.galaxyicc.com.

By Galaxy Macau

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Andaz Macau Galaxy Macau Sino-Luso Bazaar 2025

Related Contents

Macau casino scores UFC trilogy in entertainment arms race

Macau casino scores UFC trilogy in entertainment arms race

Galaxy-TME ink triple-year Macau gig deal

Galaxy-TME ink triple-year Macau gig deal

Galaxy Macau Opens Wellness Hub for Summer Visitors

Galaxy Macau Opens Wellness Hub for Summer Visitors

Capella at Galaxy Macau Hosts Exclusive Previews

Capella at Galaxy Macau Hosts Exclusive Previews

DESCENTE Opens at Galaxy Macau, Blending Style and Performance

DESCENTE Opens at Galaxy Macau, Blending Style and Performance

Galaxy Macau brings summer to life with color and celebration

Galaxy Macau brings summer to life with color and celebration

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Media OutReach Newswire

Etiqa Gelombang Kasih 2025: Free Flood Coverage for 10k B40 Families

Etiqa Gelombang Kasih 2025: Free Flood Coverage for 10k B40 Families

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Vietnam and Germany outline next steps for sustainable timber trade

Vietnam and Germany outline next steps for sustainable timber trade

Hong Kong's Tevo forms strategic partnership with MobiFone Global

Hong Kong's Tevo forms strategic partnership with MobiFone Global

Etiqa Gelombang Kasih 2025: Free Flood Coverage for 10k B40 Families

Etiqa Gelombang Kasih 2025: Free Flood Coverage for 10k B40 Families

Andaz Macau 2nd Anniversary Sino-Luso Bazaar 2025: Macanese Feast Returns

Andaz Macau 2nd Anniversary Sino-Luso Bazaar 2025: Macanese Feast Returns

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society CSR Swing for the Kids
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020