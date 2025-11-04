Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Galaxy Macau showers guests with gold in November draw

November 04, 2025 | 09:35
(0) user say
From November 4-30, guests can scoop exclusive giveaways to celebrate Galaxy Macau’s hosting of the table tennis events for the 15th National Games of China.

MACAU SAR - Media OutReach Newswire -3 November 2025 - Galaxy Macau™ Integrated Resort (hereinafter "Galaxy Macau") today announced its 'Gold, Glory and Galaxy' lucky draw, through which guests can win a sparkling selection of unique prizes when they visit during the month of November 2025. This special promotion is part of Galaxy Macau's celebrations for China's 15th National Games, for which Galaxy Arena, the resort's state-of-the-art performance venue and Macau's largest indoor arena, will play host to the thrilling table tennis events.

‘Gold, Glory & Galaxy’ Lucky Draw to Surprise Galaxy Macau Guests with Glittering Array of Prizes this November

Just as the athletes will be going for gold at Galaxy Arena, visitors to Galaxy Macau can win a glittering array of prizes by participating in the 'Gold, Glory and Galaxy' lucky draw. All Galaxy Macau shuttle bus passengers will be eligible for enrolment in the lucky draw, by scanning the designated QR code onboard, or printed on a gold ticket distributed at the Border Gate (near Gongbei), the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge, or the Hengqin Port Checkpoints. By which they will either win instant prizes or advance to the in-resort "Gold, Glory and Galaxy" lucky draw where they will be able to win pure gold prizes or other fabulous rewards with the "Key to Gold" at Galaxy Macau's Diamond Lobby.

Guests boarding Galaxy Macau™ shuttle bus at Border Gate (near Gongbei), the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge, or the Hengqin Border Checkpoints will get a ticket to win fascinating prizes in “Gold, Glory and Galaxy” lucky draw. Other Galaxy Macau shuttle bus guests can also enrol by scanning the same QR code onboard.

Guests boarding Galaxy Macau™ shuttle bus at Border Gate (near Gongbei), the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge, or the Hengqin Border Checkpoints will get a ticket to win fascinating prizes in “Gold, Glory and Galaxy” lucky draw. Other Galaxy Macau shuttle bus guests can also enrol by scanning the same QR code onboard.

Galaxy Macau guests will also get the chance to enter the "Gold, Glory and Galaxy" lucky draw by presenting a single purchase receipt of MOP300 or more at the resort, a room card and card holder from any of the resort's hotels (including Broadway Macau™), tickets to Galaxy Arena table tennis competitions, or tickets to same-day shows at Galaxy Arena, Broadway Theatre, or G.Box.

Prizes for the lucky draw include dining vouchers and sumptuous refreshments, table tennis gift sets, gold bar themed portable charger and fortune gifts, Wavey the Peacock from Galaxy Kidz limited edition Macau Pass card and MOP100 retail vouchers Those lucky enough will also have a chance to take home limited-edition pure gold prizes — a meaningful keepsake to celebrate the spectacular table tennis heat.

As well as celebrating Galaxy Macau's hosting of the 15th National Games' table tennis matches, the 'Gold, Glory and Galaxy' lucky draw also pays tribute to Galaxy Entertainment Group's (GEG) long-term support of table tennis in Macau. Since hosting the inaugural World Table Tennis (WTT) event in 2020, GEG has continually contributed to the sport's growth, with this year marking its third consecutive year as co-organiser of the event. Galaxy Macau also became the city's first and only luxury resort to co-host the ITTF Men's and Women's World Cup Macao, underscoring its commitment to integrating tourism and sport, and promoting athletic development.

Table tennis fans can also enjoy a one-of-a-kind showcase of the sport's heritage at "The Artistry of Table Tennis—Collectables and Art Exhibition" from now until January 4, 2026. Located in Galaxy Macau's East Square, this special exhibition takes visitors on a fascinating curated journey of rare collectables and artistic installations that pay tribute to the history and cultural significance of table tennis. Admission is free.

For more information and news about Galaxy Macau, please visit www.galaxymacau.com.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

For more details, please visit www.galaxymacau.com, www.broadwaymacau.com.mo and www.galaxyicc.com.

By Galaxy Macau

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Galaxy Macau Galaxy Macau hosting Lucky draw prizes

Related Contents

Galaxy Macau Bars Strike Tatler Gold

Galaxy Macau Bars Strike Tatler Gold

Andaz Macau 2nd Anniversary Sino-Luso Bazaar 2025: Macanese Feast Returns

Andaz Macau 2nd Anniversary Sino-Luso Bazaar 2025: Macanese Feast Returns

Macau casino scores UFC trilogy in entertainment arms race

Macau casino scores UFC trilogy in entertainment arms race

Galaxy-TME ink triple-year Macau gig deal

Galaxy-TME ink triple-year Macau gig deal

Galaxy Macau Opens Wellness Hub for Summer Visitors

Galaxy Macau Opens Wellness Hub for Summer Visitors

Capella at Galaxy Macau Hosts Exclusive Previews

Capella at Galaxy Macau Hosts Exclusive Previews

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Media OutReach Newswire

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Galaxy Macau showers guests with gold in November draw

Galaxy Macau showers guests with gold in November draw

Mondelez Kinh Do Vietnam names new managing director

Mondelez Kinh Do Vietnam names new managing director

AgriS, DEG strengthen partnership for sustainable agriculture

AgriS, DEG strengthen partnership for sustainable agriculture

Vinhomes Green Paradise joins 7 Wonders of Future Cities campaign

Vinhomes Green Paradise joins 7 Wonders of Future Cities campaign

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020