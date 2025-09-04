Corporate

Macau casino scores UFC trilogy in entertainment arms race

September 04, 2025 | 14:50
(0) user say
When gambling empires import cage fighting to lure high-rollers, the spectacle promises either brilliant synergy or the world's most expensive testosterone festival.

MACAU SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 4 September 2025 - Galaxy Macau™ Integrated Resort (hereinafter as "Galaxy Macau") is proud to announce a landmark four-year strategic partnership with UFC, the world's premier mixed martial arts (MMA) organization. This exciting collaboration will bring three UFC FIGHT NIGHT® events to the iconic Galaxy Arena from 2026 through 2029.

The strategic partnership between Asia's leading luxury integrated resort and the world's top MMA promotion is set to captivate fans across the region, further cementing Macau's position at the forefront of the global sports and entertainment stage. More importantly, it adds a thrilling new dimension to the city's event calendar, giving both locals and international visitors even more reasons to experience Macau.

MMA is a full-contact combat sport that combines techniques from boxing, wrestling, Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, and other martial arts. The sport captivates fans and viewers with raw energy and dramatic moments. A UFC event combines the highest level of MMA action with unparalleled production to produce an exhilarating spectacle that resonates with audiences worldwide.

As part of the agreement, Galaxy Macau will also host the opening round of UFC's renowned ROAD TO UFC tournament in 2026 — a talent-development series that provides elite emerging fighters from Asia-Pacific with a pathway to compete in the UFC. The competition follows a win-to-advance format across multiple weight classes, with winners earning coveted UFC contracts and gaining a fanbase along the way. At UFC® FIGHT NIGHTMACAU in November 2024, well-known Chinese athlete Shi Ming – a traditional Chinese medicine practitioner – defeated Feng Xiaocan in the women's strawweight final to secure a UFC contract.

To elevate the excitement, each UFC FIGHT NIGHT® in Macau from 2026 will be complemented by a week-long program of activities, including fan meet-and-greets and appearances by star fighters, creating a festival-like atmosphere both inside and outside the arena.

Kevin Kelley, Chief Operating Officer – Macau of Galaxy Entertainment Group, said: "We're thrilled to partner with UFC, the world's largest MMA promotion entity, to bring world-class fight nights to Galaxy Arena. This partnership reflects our ongoing support for the Macao SAR Government's vision to integrate tourism and sports. MMA fans in Macau will now have the chance to witness top-tier action right here at home, while visitors can enjoy the city's rich culture, cuisine, and entertainment alongside unforgettable fight experiences."

Dana White, UFC President and CEO, said: "I've just returned from China and everything about it was incredible - the culture, the people and the athletes. This new partnership with Galaxy Macau couldn't come at a better time. It's great for fight fans in China and massive for the sport."

Kevin Chang, UFC Senior Vice President and Head of Asia, said: "In 2026, Macau will be the launchpad to UFC in Asia. Building on our wildly successful 2024 event, this long-term partnership with Galaxy Macau solidifies our commitment to this region and its passionate fans. Together, we will deliver the pinnacle of mixed martial arts and cultivate the next generation of talent, right here from the heart of Macau."

In 2024, Galaxy Macau proudly welcomed UFC back to Macau SAR for the first time in a decade with a sold-out UFC FIGHT NIGHT® featuring many of the sport's biggest stars from China, Asia, and around the world. The event drew an audience of 12,000, underscoring the popularity of UFC and its power to attract a global live audience. With this new strategic partnership, Macau is poised to further elevate its profile as a destination for world-class sports entertainment, contributing to the city's continued economic diversification.

For more information, please follow Galaxy Macau's social media platforms and visit www.galaxymacau.com.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

For more details, please visit www.galaxymacau.com, www.broadwaymacau.com.mo and www.galaxyicc.com.

By Galaxy Macau

TagTag:
Galaxy Macau MMA UFC FIGHT NIGHT

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Media OutReach Newswire

Carlsberg Asia deepens Meituan tie with Black Pearl collaboration

Carlsberg Asia deepens Meituan tie with Black Pearl collaboration

Qinghai balances ecological restoration with clean energy goals

Qinghai balances ecological restoration with clean energy goals

Quanzhou extends cultural tourism invite as Silk Road heritage site

Quanzhou extends cultural tourism invite as Silk Road heritage site

No Limits 2026 celebrates inclusion and creativity for all

No Limits 2026 celebrates inclusion and creativity for all

TVBS earns OpenAI validation for 10 billion tokens

TVBS earns OpenAI validation for 10 billion tokens

Skychakra upgrades strategy for cross-border listings and RWA

Skychakra upgrades strategy for cross-border listings and RWA

