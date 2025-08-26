Corporate

Galaxy-TME ink triple-year Macau gig deal

August 26, 2025 | 13:00
(0) user say
Another 150 concerts are locked-Macau’s skyline braces for encore fireworks and packed baccarat tables.
MACAU SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 25 August 2025 - Galaxy Macau™'s world-class Galaxy Arena is proud to announce the renewal of its three-year strategic partnership with TMElive, extending its existing three-year run of its successful partnership. Under the newly extended agreement, both parties will continue supporting Macau's quality development in culture and tourism and presenting multifaceted musical spectacles to music lovers, by leveraging shared resources and market-leading advantages.

From August 22 to 24, 2025, the two partners successfully hosted two flagship music events in Macau — the 2025 TMElive International Music Awards (TIMA), its standout debut edition, and the 2025 Tencent Music Entertainment Awards (TMEA), continuing its run of success with its sixth edition — drawing thousands of fans to Galaxy Arena and generating significant business opportunities for the surrounding community; delivering the effective realization of the "Tourism + Entertainment" concept to Macau.

Building on the collaboration's initiation in 2023, the partnership has presented a variety of musical spectacles, drawing top-tier international entertainment to Macau. The cornerstone events of TIMA and TMEA have attracted top pop stars from Asia and the Pacific to Macau to engage in a series of musical keynote events, while receiving commendations for their contributions to the music industry. These musical extravaganzas have become tentpole annual events in the Macau calendar, underscoring its position as the "City of Performances".

Thanks to the Strategic Partnership, A-list stars that have taken to the stage at Galaxy Arena including "King of K-pop" G-Dragon, who brought his world tour to Galaxy Arena in 2025. Thousands of fans gathered in Macau for these events, pushing forward the development of "Tourism + Entertainment" and fostering business opportunities for local independent operators, empowering Macau's evolution to a diverse economy as the "City of Performances".

Looking ahead, TIMA and TMEA will remain key highlights and a priority for Galaxy Arena under the renewed partnership, and the two parties are set to co-host a wider array of music performances – including large-scale concerts, music festivals, and celebratory ceremonies – leading to more immersive and culturally-focused galas. The renewed agreement will also facilitate more trademark performances. A new program will allow Tencent Music Entertainment Group's online members to enjoy priority access to select, co-organized events. These initiatives aim to enrich Macau's entertainment offerings, attract a broader audience, and raise the bar for live performance production in the region.

Francis Lui, Chairman of Galaxy Entertainment Group, commented: "Since opening in 2023, our 16,000-seat Galaxy Arena has become a favourite among show organizers, performers, and audiences alike. In the first half of 2025 alone, we hosted close to 190 events at Galaxy Arena and the adjacent Galaxy International Convention Center, welcoming thousands of attendees from around the world. We're excited to continue our partnership with TMElive, which has proven to be a powerful driver of cultural exchange, tourism, and entertainment in Macau. Together, we're moving closer to our vision of establishing Galaxy Macau as Asia's leading entertainment hub, underscoring Macau's important role as a 'City of Performances'.'"

Cussion Kar Shun Pang, Executive Chairman of Tencent Music Entertainment Group, added: "TMElive has always been committed to delivering exceptional online and offline performance experiences. Since its inception, we've produced over 300 high-quality shows. The Tencent Music Entertainment Awards (TMEA) has grown into a globally recognized music event, beloved by fans and respected by industry professionals. This renewed partnership with Galaxy Arena will allow us to continue innovating and expanding the reach of Chinese music, both regionally and internationally."

Thousands of Fans Celebrate Music in Macau: Tourism Meets Entertainment

From August 22 to 24, Galaxy Arena once again hosted the 2025 TIMA and 2025 TMEA, drawing music fans from across the region. The TIMA featured two nights of electrifying performances, from August 22-23, showcasing 25 groups of globally acclaimed artists.

The TMEA on August 24, themed "CHEERS FOR MUSIX" for its sixth edition, revealed the winners of over 70 awards, to compliment contributions in the areas such as music composition, vocals, and production. The 6th TMEA once again gathered top-tier stars from the circle, presenting well-established Chinese stars A2O MAY, CIIU, Yang Cao, Jolin Tsai, Accusefive, Young Dan, Higuchi Ai, Lars Huang, Jaylerr, Nathan Lee, Yu Liu, Yuning Liu, Yuxin Liu, MC Cheung, MIKA, NexT1DE, R.E.D, Soda Green, Supper Moment, YUQI, Jianci Tan, WeiBird, Qingfeng Wu, Silence Wang, Fiona Sit, Chen Yao, Jiayun Yu, Yisa Yu, Tia Ray, Pakho Chau, CHENLE, Junhao Zhang (SHUN), Jane Zhang, Shen Zhou (Names sorted in alphabetical order by family names), exuding an exciting vibe to the audience.

Bringing industry best practice to the fore, on August 23, Tencent Music Entertainment Group hosted the TME Chinese Music Impact Summit at Banyan Tree Macau, Galaxy Macau, with global music industry leaders converging to explore the future of Chinese and Asian music. Topics included future development strategies and how to elevate the Asian music industry on the global stage. The summit featured keynote speeches and collaborative discussions, both in-person and online, providing cutting-edge insights into the development of Chinese music.

Spanning over 3,000 square meters and accommodating up to 16,000 guests, as one of Asia's largest and most advanced indoor arenas, Galaxy Arena, the venue for TIMA and TMEA, enjoys a design for world-class events. It provides flexibility for stage formation, allowing performers to fully express their music, style and creativity. It also supported Macau's evolution as a "City of Performances" through this strategic partnership with TMElive. By delivering world-class entertainment to both international visitors and local residents alike, Galaxy Arena continues to underscore its peerless role as the ultimate setting for Macau's "Tourism+" strategy; highlighting the city's enduring cultural appeal as the '2025 Culture City of East Asia'.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

For more details, please visit www.galaxymacau.com, www.broadwaymacau.com.mo and www.galaxyicc.com.

By Galaxy Entertainment Group

Galaxy Macau GalaxyMacau TMElive macau

