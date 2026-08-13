SOKOYO Installs 252 Solar Street Light Units for QatarEnergy Project

BEIJING, CHINA – Media OutReach Newswire – 12 August 2026 - SOKOYO, a top manufacturer of solar street lights, has installed 252 sets of lighting units in QatarEnergy's solar power project in Ras Laffan and Masaieed in Qatar.

SOKOYO's installed in a municipal lighting project in an Asian country.

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Installation of SOKOYOs split solar street lights for the project being built by Samsung C&T Corp. was completed in July. The arrangement of solar panels was customized at the customer's request for ease of maintenance.SOKOYO provided us with a specially customized solution for our power station," said Ms. Kathy, senior procurement manager for Samsung.The entire solar street lighting system consistently met our expectations for brightness, battery life and overall reliability."SOKOYO, founded in 2008, has manufactured more than 1 million lighting units installed in a wide range of settings across SoutheastAsia, Africa, the Middle East and Central Asia.The company manufactures its own LED modules, solar panels, batteries, light housings and light poles. They have third-party certification for European Union and other safety and reliability standards, which qualifies them for export to global markets.SOKOYO is regularly appointed to bodies that establish national and industry standards.SOKOYOs product line includes all-in-one solar street lights, all-in-two solar street lights and split-type solar street lights. They can be controlled remotely with IoT technology to improve safety and efficiency. Using solar power makes them immune to disruptions in supplies of oil and gas.As the industry evolves to focus onsystem-level R&D," SOKOYO is reducing customer costs by enhancing reliability and resistance to heat and cold. To improve efficiency, it is developing smart lighting and IoT applications. It is promoting modular production, intelligent manufacturing and standardized process management.The research team has seven engineers, some with more than two decades of industry experience. They develop technology for a wide range of environments and customer needs.SOKOYO has experience in markets including Thailand, thePhilippines, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Nigeria. It has developed technology to cope with heat, humidity, sandstorms and low light during extended rains, a challenge in central Africa and other areas.In Uganda, SOKOYO supplied 1,000 light sets to help improve safety on a busy expressway between the capital, Kampala, and the eastern industrial center of Jinja. They provide the first nighttime lighting on a 22-kilometer section of road crowded with trucks, buses and motorcycles.In Yemen and the United Arab Emirates, SOKOYO lights use LED modules developed to cope with heat, sun and sand.The company supplied more than 2,000 light units to Saudi Arabias planned high-tech city of NEOM as part of the Saudi 2030 Vision plan.Customers can use SOKOYOs test facilities to try out different light configurations. Lights can be tested on roads of up to four lanes in an1,100-square-meter darkroom. Designers and urban planners can ensure light is distributed effectively, eliminating dark areas on the road and improving safety.Batteries are tested to confirm they resist crushing, heat and cold, vibration, overcharging or being dropped. LED modules are drenched in salt spray for up to 72 hours to make sure they resist corrosion.SOKOYO has been chosen for bodies that formulated eight national and industry standards including theGeneral Technical Specification for Solar Photovoltaic Lighting Devices" in 2025 with definitions and standards for split-type and integrated solar devices.SOKOYO products have third-party certification that they meet standards of the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) and other bodies.Its batteries meet the requirements of the CB scheme under the IEC, recognized in more than 50 countries. Tests confirm they withstand overcharging, high temperature, vibration, impact and short circuit.The companys solar panels received IEC certification that they meet standards for electric shock protection, temperature changes, damp, heat, humidity, hail impact and other factors.SOKOYO participates in efforts to improve the industrys reputation by promotingzero false labeling" and reliable products that refuse to cut corners.SOKOYO pays attention to the environment. Its products are designed to minimize light pollution and limit disruption for wildlife, stargazers and the public.

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