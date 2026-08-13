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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Airbnb Data Ranks Culinary Experiences as Fastest-Growing Category in Indonesia

August 13, 2026 | 10:03
(0) user say
Travel platform Airbnb reported that food and drink experiences achieved the fastest search demand growth in Indonesia, with Bali leading all regional destinations for culinary bookings.

BALI, INDONESIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 12 August 2026 – For many travelers, exploring local culinary traditions is the trip itself. New Airbnb data highlights the popularity of culinary Experiences across Indonesia, with both domestic and international travelers seeking out food-led activities for a more authentic taste of the culture.

Left: Chef Arnold Poernomo | Right: Chef Reynold Poernomo (Airbnb)

Left: Chef Arnold Poernomo | Right: Chef Reynold Poernomo (Airbnb)

Since its launch, Food & Drink has become Airbnb Experiences' third-most-popular category in Indonesia, behind only Nature & Outdoors and History & Culture[1]. Bali sits at the heart of this culinary interest, with over 90% of all culinary Experience bookings in Indonesia taking place on the island1.

Guest feedback backs this up. Indonesia's culinary Experiences carry a 4.94 average rating, with reviewers most often reaching for words like "authentic," "traditional," "hands-on," "local," and "family"[2].

The appetite extends beyond Experiences, too: searches for Airbnb homes with kitchen amenities in Indonesia are up over 20% year-on-year[3], suggesting that more guests are choosing stays where they can cook together and recreate the local flavours they discover during their trip.

Amanpreet Bajaj, Airbnb's Country Head for Southeast Asia & India, said, "Today's travelers are increasingly looking for experiences that help them connect more deeply with the places they visit, and food has become one of the most meaningful ways to do that. Whether it's shopping at a neighbourhood market, learning a family recipe, or cooking together in an Airbnb, these moments create lasting memories while supporting local communities. Through Airbnb Experiences, we're proud to help travelers discover Indonesia in a way that feels more personal, immersive, and connected to local culture."

To spotlight this growing appetite for culinary travel, Airbnb recently hosted a one-off Culture & Culinary Trail luncheon in Bali with renowned chefs Arnold and Reynold Poernomo — a chef-curated dining moment celebrating Bali's culinary heritage through local ingredients and stories. The luncheon offered a preview of what travelers can already find on Airbnb Experiences: intimate sessions on local food culture, interactive dining sessions, and meals hosted by local chefs in Bali and beyond.

Arnold Poernomo said, "As chefs, we've always believed that some of the most memorable travel memories happen around the dining table. Food has a unique way of bringing people together and telling the story of a place through its ingredients, traditions, and the people behind them. By hosting this luncheon with Airbnb, we wanted to celebrate Bali's rich culinary heritage and inspire travelers to look beyond the plate, to discover the culture, communities, and local stories."

For Reynold Poernomo, the most memorable travel experiences often begin with discovering the people behind the food.

"For the more adventurous, go to the markets, and you'll discover some unique produce that you'll most likely not find in any other part of the world. That's part of why we love what Airbnb Experiences does - it connects you directly with local hosts who can take you to those markets and show you ingredients you'd never find wandering on your own."

The Poernomo brothers recommend three Airbnb Experiences worth booking on a Bali trip:
  • A guided 15-course tasting menu at Room4Dessert - Join Chef Will Goldfarb, winner of the 2021 World's Best Pastry Chef award, on a five-stop journey from his kitchen and garden to a fireside dessert finale.
  • Organic Balinese farm cooking in Ubud - Explore organic farming practices, pick fresh ingredients and prepare Balinese dishes.
  • Track fireflies in Bali with a conservationist - Harvest herbs, cook a Balinese feast, and watch Indonesia's only firefly breeding lab light up the night with conservationist Wayan Wardika.
As travelers continue seeking slower, more meaningful ways to explore destinations, Airbnb Experiences inspire visitors to discover a different side of Bali — through the people, ingredients, and stories shared around the table.

Disclaimer: All Experiences referenced are intended purely to inspire and illustrate. Airbnb does not recommend or endorse specific listings on the Airbnb platform.
[1]Based on Airbnb internal data of Experience categories across Indonesia

[2] Based on Airbnb internal data reflecting Q1 2026 average star ratings and 5-star rates for culinary Experiences in Indonesia, as well as the highest-ranking review keywords mentioned for culinary Experiences in Bali

[3]Based on Airbnb internal data of the most searched amenities for listings in Indonesia, comparing February–March 2025 to February–March 2026

https://www.airbnb.com/

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Airbnb

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Airbnb Culinary Experiences Indonesia Airbnb Food Culture

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