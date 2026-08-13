Hony Media Establishes AIROBO Joint Venture to Expand Robotics Platform Operations

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – Hony Media Group ("Hony Media Group", the "Company"; Stock code: 419.HK; together with its subsidiaries collectively known as the "Group") today announced that it has jointly established a joint venture, AIROBO (HK) LIMITED, in Hong Kong with AIROBO PTE. LTD ("AIROBO"), marking the Group's official entry into the robotics platform operation business. The Group holds 70% equity interest in the joint venture, with AIROBO holding the remaining 30%. The joint venture has also set up a wholly‑owned subsidiary, AIROBO (Chengdu) Technology Co., Ltd., in the China (Sichuan) Pilot Free Trade Zone, which serves as the Group's independent operating entity in Mainland China, taking full responsibility for business development, platform technology operationand customer service for the robotics platform in the PRC market. Both the joint venture and AIROBO (Chengdu) have become subsidiaries of the Group, and their financial results will be consolidated into the Group's consolidated financial statements, further strengthening the Group's asset and business foundation.



This business expansion signifies that the Group is extending its artificial intelligence and digitised operation capabilities from the existing healthcare industry sector into physical space scenarios. The Group has long been deeply engaged in digitised operations in the healthcare industry, having accumulated robust capabilities in AI algorithms, data platform operations and intelligent system development. The robotics platform operation business represents an innovative application of these core technologies in the physical world, sharing a common technical foundation with the Group's existing technology systems, thus enabling efficient synergy and capability reuse. With the rapid advancement of AI, the Internet of Things and automation technologies, the robotics industry is evolving from pure hardware manufacturing toward platform‑based operations, presenting vast market opportunities. The Group's timely entry into this emerging sector not only represents a meaningful expansion of its existing application scenarios, but also reflects the management's keen insight into industry trends and forward‑looking strategic planning.



The Group's partner, AIROBO, brings professional experience in robotics platform operations and technology research and development, while the Group contributes mature corporate management capabilities, abundant market resources and proven hands‑on expertise in digitised operations. The complementary strengths of both parties will provide solid support for the joint venture's business development, help accelerate technology deployment and market penetration, and achieve resource sharing and capability superimposition. The Board firmly believes that this collaboration will inject new growth momentum into the Group, further diversify its revenue structure, and create sustainable value for shareholders over the long term. The Group will continue to focus on its core competitiveness in AI and digitised operations, actively explore further possibilities for technological innovation and industrial integration, and steadily advance its strategic transformation and upgrade.



Yuen Hoi Po, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of Hony Media Group, said: "This joint venture marks the official extension of the Group's AI and digitised operation capabilities from the healthcare industry into physical robotics scenarios – a significant cross‑domain application of our technological strengths. As the robotics industry evolves from hardware manufacturing towards platform‑based operations, the Group is seizing this structural opportunity and extending the existing artificial intelligence and digital operation capabilities to robotics platform scenarios. AIROBO brings professional experience in robot platform operation and application scenarios, while the Group contributes market resources and management expertise. The complementary strengths of both parties will provide solid support for the business deployment of the joint venture. We believe this initiative will inject new growth momentum into the Group and generate long‑term sustainable value for our shareholders."

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For more information about Hony Media Group, please visit the official website of the Group: https://www.honymedia.net/en/home.aspx .