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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Thomson Hospital Installs Malaysia's First Next-Generation Surgical Energy Platform

August 13, 2026 | 09:19
(0) user say
Thomson Hospital Kota Damansara became the first healthcare provider in Malaysia to adopt a next-generation integrated surgical energy platform designed to perform minimally invasive operations inside its operating theatres.

KOTA DAMANSARA, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 12 August 2026 – Thomson Hospital Kota Damansara ("Thomson") is the first hospital in Malaysia to introduce a next-generation integrated surgical energy platform into its operating theatres. This innovation strengthens its minimally invasive surgical capabilities and enhances patient experience.

From left: Dr Savitha Dharan, CEO of Thomson Hospital Kota Damansara, Dr Wong Sze Ming, Consultant General & Colorectal Surgeon, Jo-Ann Gan, Commercial Lead (Surgery) Malaysia & Brunei, J&J MedTech, Prof Dr Prasanna Supramaniam, Consultant in O&G, Fertility Specialist, Subspecialist in Reproductive Medicine, Minimal Invasive Gynaecological Surgeon & Ng Yee Voon, Senior General Manager, Thomson Fertility.

From left: Dr Savitha Dharan, CEO of Thomson Hospital Kota Damansara, Dr Wong Sze Ming, Consultant General & Colorectal Surgeon, Jo-Ann Gan, Commercial Lead (Surgery) Malaysia & Brunei, J&J MedTech, Prof Dr Prasanna Supramaniam, Consultant in O&G, Fertility Specialist, Subspecialist in Reproductive Medicine, Minimal Invasive Gynaecological Surgeon & Ng Yee Voon, Senior General Manager, Thomson Fertility.

Multidisciplinary Tertiary Hospital with Comprehensive Surgical Capabilities

As a multidisciplinary tertiary hospital, Thomson offers minimally invasive surgery across a broad range of specialties through laparoscopic, thoracoscopic (VATS), endoscopic, arthroscopic, and microsurgical approaches.

Thomson has also further expanded to its wide range of surgical offerings with two advanced procedures: the Transoral Endoscopic Thyroidectomy Vestibular Approach (TOETVA), a scarless thyroid surgery performed through the mouth that eliminates visible neck incisions, and laparoscopic surgery for endometriosis, a keyhole procedure that enables the diagnosis and treatment of endometriosis through small incisions. Together, these procedures provide patients with more treatment options while supporting faster recovery where clinically appropriate.

Dr Savitha Dharan, Chief Executive Officer of Thomson Hospital Kota Damansara, explains, "Our aim is to provide patients with access to comprehensive, outcome driven surgical care under one roof. By continuously expanding our minimally invasive surgical capabilities, we empower our multidisciplinary teams to tailor the most appropriate treatment for every patient while delivering care that prioritises safety, precision and better patient outcomes."

Advancing Surgical Care Through Technology

This next-generation integrated surgical energy platform brings multiple surgical energy technologies together on one platform, equipping surgeons with advanced technology that supports greater surgical precision and shorten overall procedure times. By combining tissue dissection and vessel sealing on a single platform, it enables more efficient surgical workflows targeted in reducing operating times, tissue trauma and recovery time where clinically appropriate.

"When investing in technology, Thomson's main priority is delivering value-based care; we want better patient outcomes, operational efficiency and long-term value for both patients and our clinical team. This platform allows us to do just that - perform precise minimally invasive procedures and help deliver safe, effective care tailored to each patient's clinical needs," Dr Savitha expanded further.

Supported by experienced multidisciplinary teams and modern operating theatres, Thomson continues to invest in technologies that enhance surgical capabilities and improve the overall patient journey.

Supporting Sustainable Healthcare

Beyond its clinical benefits, this advanced integrated surgical energy platform aligns with Thomson's Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) commitments by reducing equipment redundancy and improving operating theatre efficiency. This enables the hospital to optimise resource utilisation while continuing to deliver high-quality patient care.

The introduction of the advanced integrated surgical energy platform marks another milestone in Thomson's ongoing investment in advanced medical technologies, reinforcing its position as one of Malaysia's leading private hospitals committed to innovation, clinical excellence and patient-centred care.

KKLIU 3218 / EXP 31.12.2028

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

For more information, please visit thomsonhospitals.com

By Thomson Hospital

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TagTag:
Thomson Thomson Hospital Surgical energy platform Minimally invasive operations

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