Thomson Hospital Installs Malaysia's First Next-Generation Surgical Energy Platform

KOTA DAMANSARA, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 12 August 2026 – Thomson Hospital Kota Damansara ("Thomson") is the first hospital in Malaysia to introduce a next-generation integrated surgical energy platform into its operating theatres. This innovation strengthens its minimally invasive surgical capabilities and enhances patient experience.

From left: Dr Savitha Dharan, CEO of Thomson Hospital Kota Damansara, Dr Wong Sze Ming, Consultant General & Colorectal Surgeon, Jo-Ann Gan, Commercial Lead (Surgery) Malaysia & Brunei, J&J MedTech, Prof Dr Prasanna Supramaniam, Consultant in O&G, Fertility Specialist, Subspecialist in Reproductive Medicine, Minimal Invasive Gynaecological Surgeon & Ng Yee Voon, Senior General Manager, Thomson Fertility.

As a multidisciplinary tertiary hospital, Thomson offers minimally invasive surgery across a broad range of specialties through laparoscopic, thoracoscopic (VATS), endoscopic, arthroscopic, and microsurgical approaches.Thomson has also further expanded to its wide range of surgical offerings with two advanced procedures: the Transoral Endoscopic Thyroidectomy Vestibular Approach (TOETVA), a scarless thyroid surgery performed through the mouth that eliminates visible neck incisions, and laparoscopic surgery for endometriosis, a keyhole procedure that enables the diagnosis and treatment of endometriosis through small incisions. Together, these procedures provide patients with more treatment options while supporting faster recovery where clinically appropriate.Dr Savitha Dharan, Chief Executive Officer of Thomson Hospital Kota Damansara, explains,This next-generation integrated surgical energy platform brings multiple surgical energy technologies together on one platform, equipping surgeons with advanced technology that supports greater surgical precision and shorten overall procedure times. By combining tissue dissection and vessel sealing on a single platform, it enables more efficient surgical workflows targeted in reducing operating times, tissue trauma and recovery time where clinically appropriate.Dr Savitha expanded further.Supported by experienced multidisciplinary teams and modern operating theatres, Thomson continues to invest in technologies that enhance surgical capabilities and improve the overall patient journey.Beyond its clinical benefits, this advanced integrated surgical energy platform aligns with Thomson's Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) commitments by reducing equipment redundancy and improving operating theatre efficiency. This enables the hospital to optimise resource utilisation while continuing to deliver high-quality patient care.The introduction of the advanced integrated surgical energy platform marks another milestone in Thomson's ongoing investment in advanced medical technologies, reinforcing its position as one of Malaysia's leading private hospitals committed to innovation, clinical excellence and patient-centred care.KKLIU 3218 / EXP 31.12.2028

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For more information, please visit thomsonhospitals.com

