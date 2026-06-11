Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

CSR

Swing for the Kids

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Spinnaker Support doubles APAC headcount and appoints Vivek Pruthi as Managing Director

June 11, 2026 | 14:23
(0) user say
Spinnaker Support has accelerated its Asia-Pacific expansion by doubling regional headcount and appointing Vivek Pruthi as Managing Director for APAC, as enterprises seek greater control and reduced costs for mission-critical ERP systems.

DENVER, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Spinnaker Support, the third-party software support leader trusted by more than 1,000 organizations worldwide, today announced the appointment of Vivek Pruthi as Managing Director – APAC, as the company accelerates its investment and expansion across the region.

Over the past year, Spinnaker has more than doubled its APAC headcount to support growing demand from organizations seeking greater control over their technology roadmaps, reduced costs, and greater flexibility in managing mission-critical SAP, Oracle, and VMware environments. The expansion underscores the increasing demand for independent support solutions, freedom from vendor constraints, and trusted strategic guidance throughout the region.

As Managing Director, Pruthi will lead the company's regional growth strategy, drive sales and business development initiatives, strengthen customer and partner relationships, and help organizations maximize the value of their technology investments.

"APAC is one of the fastest-growing regions in our business and a critical part of Spinnaker's global expansion strategy," said Mark Ritacco, Chief Strategy Officer at Spinnaker Support. "We are investing aggressively in the region because customers are looking for greater control over their technology roadmaps, access to experienced expertise, and alternatives to vendor-driven timelines. Vivek has extensive knowledge of SAP, and combining his experience with our laser focus on garnering new SAP customers will help us drive further success across the Asia-Pacific region."

The market dynamics driving this growth are significant. A March 2026 Mordor Intelligence report notes that global demand for certified ERP consultants continues to exceed supply, particularly in complex industries, and estimates a 30,000-40,000-person shortfall for SAP consultants alone.

As organizations face rising consulting costs, constrained talent availability, and longer implementation timelines, many are reevaluating how they support and modernize mission-critical ERP systems. These challenges are increasing demand for experienced partners that can help organizations maximize existing ERP investments while planning for future modernization initiatives.

"Enterprises across APAC are asking practical questions about cost, control, and timing," said Pruthi. "Many organizations are running stable, mission-critical ERP environments, yet they are being pushed toward vendor timelines that may not align with their business priorities. Spinnaker gives customers another path. We help them protect what is already working, reduce unnecessary spend, and create the flexibility to modernize when they are ready."

For more information: www.spinnakersupport.com.

By PR Newswire

Spinnaker Support LLC

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Spinnaker Support AsiaPacific expansion managing director

Related Contents

Royal Capital Group appoints new managing director

Royal Capital Group appoints new managing director

Mondelez Kinh Do Vietnam names new managing director

Mondelez Kinh Do Vietnam names new managing director

SNP Group Taps Jelita Kamal to Drive Asia-Pacific Expansion as COO

SNP Group Taps Jelita Kamal to Drive Asia-Pacific Expansion as COO

Vietjet announces new managing director

Vietjet announces new managing director

HEINEKEN Vietnam proposes solutions for conducive business environment

HEINEKEN Vietnam proposes solutions for conducive business environment

Wietse Mutters appointed managing director of HEINEKEN Vietnam

Wietse Mutters appointed managing director of HEINEKEN Vietnam

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

Asia's young leaders gather in Cebu for Hitachi Young Leaders Initiative 2026

Asia's young leaders gather in Cebu for Hitachi Young Leaders Initiative 2026

Coremail showcases AI-native secure email system at AI+ Power 2026 in Hong Kong

Coremail showcases AI-native secure email system at AI+ Power 2026 in Hong Kong

Orqa unveils MRM2-10AI tactical drone for contested electronic warfare environments at Eurosatory

Orqa unveils MRM2-10AI tactical drone for contested electronic warfare environments at Eurosatory

SOPHiA GENETICS names Ross Muken CEO and co-founder Camblong as Chairman nominee

SOPHiA GENETICS names Ross Muken CEO and co-founder Camblong as Chairman nominee

GEEKOM launches Mini PCs on Best Buy to expand US retail presence

GEEKOM launches Mini PCs on Best Buy to expand US retail presence

Taiyo Yuden achieves 220 μF in compact multilayer ceramic capacitors for automotive use

Taiyo Yuden achieves 220 μF in compact multilayer ceramic capacitors for automotive use

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Asia's young leaders gather in Cebu for Hitachi Young Leaders Initiative 2026

Asia's young leaders gather in Cebu for Hitachi Young Leaders Initiative 2026

Coremail showcases AI-native secure email system at AI+ Power 2026 in Hong Kong

Coremail showcases AI-native secure email system at AI+ Power 2026 in Hong Kong

Orqa unveils MRM2-10AI tactical drone for contested electronic warfare environments at Eurosatory

Orqa unveils MRM2-10AI tactical drone for contested electronic warfare environments at Eurosatory

SOPHiA GENETICS names Ross Muken CEO and co-founder Camblong as Chairman nominee

SOPHiA GENETICS names Ross Muken CEO and co-founder Camblong as Chairman nominee

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society CSR Swing for the Kids
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020