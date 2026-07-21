Airbnb: 85% of Malaysians value respectful homestay guests

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 20 July 2026 - Most Malaysians practice the same unspoken rules: take off your shoes at the door, keep the noise down after 10pm, ask for permission if you are bringing durian into someone else's house, and whatever you do, don't be the reason the neighbour complains. A new survey by YouGov, commissioned by Airbnb, suggests these habits don't stay home. For most Malaysians, they travel.



The survey of 1,000 Malaysians who had stayed in a homestay in Malaysia within the past year found that 85% consider being a respectful homestay guest to be highly important, and 9 in 10 describe themselves as good or excellent guests*. But what sets Malaysian travellers apart isn't just their attitude - it's the reason behind it. The top motivators for good behaviour are common sense (61%), respect for the host (60%), and personal values (59%)*.



Malaysians also link their behaviour to something larger - seeing considerate guesting as a natural extension of Malaysian values of respect and consideration for others*. 82% say they would genuinely feel bad if their behaviour disturbed a neighbour during a stay, and 4 in 5 feel a sense of responsibility towards the surrounding community*.



Malaysians are not just polite, they go above and beyond



Good intentions, it turns out, translate into action. Around 60% of respondents surveyed stated that they consistently exhibit considerate behaviours during stays - keeping noise down after dark, parking without blocking others, following house rules, and disposing of rubbish properly. Two-thirds of those surveyed treat homestays like how they would treat their own homes, doing things beyond basic house rules. During their recent homestays, the majority of guests surveyed reported that they washed all the dishes before checking out, took out the rubbish, and tidied up the space — with some going even further to leave thank-you notes, water plants, or tidy beyond anything they'd touched. And 77% say they regularly check house rules before or at the start of a stay, not because they have to, but because they want to get it right.



Together, these everyday actions show that many Malaysians see short-term rentals and homestays as more than just one-off accommodations but an invitation into someone else's home and community.



The durian dilemma



That same care also shows up in sticky, durian-sized situations. Durian season is here, prices are at an all-time low, and so is the age-old question of how to enjoy it without upsetting the neighbours in shared spaces. The report shows that Malaysians are mindful about strong-smelling food in shared buildings. Notably, rather than risk inconveniencing their host, 8 in 10 respondents say they would either ask the host first, eat durian outside or in the car park, or avoid bringing it altogether*. It's a small gesture, but it captures something real: Malaysians don't need a rule for every situation. They already know how to read the room.



A familiar way for Malaysians to travel



Short-term rentals are now part of the fabric of how Malaysians travel and of the neighbourhoods they travel through.



Among respondents, 60% say they choose short-term rentals or homestays for better value for money, 46% cited home-like amenities such as kitchens and laundry facilities, and 44% the ability to stay together as a group*. The survey also suggests that home-sharing has become a familiar part of many Malaysian neighborhoods. Among respondents who say that there are short-term rentals or homestays in their neighbourhoods, 96% have no objections - with 71% even expressing that they're comfortable having one next door - reflecting growing familiarity with home-sharing across communities.



Where host standards meet guest expectations



Airbnb's internal data reflects the same picture. From March 2025 to March 2026, over 97% of stays made in Malaysia on Airbnb were completed without any complaints or reported issues**. Guest Favourite listings in Malaysia - homes recognised for consistently delivering outstanding guest experiences - grew by over 40% between March 2024 to March 2026***. When guests arrive as good neighbours, the whole ecosystem benefits.



For Airbnb, the data tells a consistent story: a community that takes pride in the experience, on both sides of the door.



Amanpreet Bajaj, Airbnb's Country Head for Southeast Asia and India, said, "At Airbnb, the most meaningful travel experiences happen when guests feel connected not just to a place, but to the people and communities around them. That comes down to small acts of consideration and kindness — neighbourly traits that come naturally to many Malaysians. As more people choose home-sharing for group trips and shared experiences, we want to continue fostering a culture of respectful travel, helping domestic and inbound travellers understand local customs, community expectations, and what it means to be a thoughtful guest. Together, we can ensure the benefits of travel are felt not just by guests and hosts, but by the neighbourhoods that welcome them."



Helping travellers stay like good neighbours

As part of its commitment to responsible travel, Airbnb has launched the Good Guest Guide - a practical resource offering tips on how to enjoy Malaysia like a local while being a respectful guest and neighbour. The guide builds on Airbnb's existing platform measures, including reservation screening technology, a global disruptive party ban, and the Guide to Responsible Hosting in Buildings, which provides hosts, guests, and strata communities with a Code of Conduct, a Neighbourhood Support Line, and reference by-laws for short-term rental activity in Malaysian buildings. From August 2026, the guide will be available for hosts to feature in their listings and will be emailed to all first-time guests booking in Malaysia.https://news.airbnb.com/ms

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