Agora Brings Conversational AI Into the Physical World at IFA 2026

BERLIN, GERMANY - Media OutReach Newswire - 8 September 2026 - Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ: API), a global leader in Real-Time Engagement technology, is showcasing its Conversational AI Platform for Physical AI at IFA 2026, introducing new Voiceprint, Voice Cloning, and Model Context Protocol (MCP) capabilities.

Voiceprint enables devices to recognize speakers, unlocking personalized interactions.

Voice Cloning lets developers create distinctive or cloned voices for AI agents, giving robots, companions, and smart devices recognizable personalities.

MCP connects AI agents with external tools, services, and data, enabling devices to retrieve information and complete tasks.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RTJWsFSPcqkThe new capabilities move physical devices beyond rigid voice commands toward AI experiences that converse naturally, recognize users, develop personalities, access external services, and take action.Giving Physical AI Identity, Personality, and ActionAgora is introducing three capabilities at IFA:These capabilities are integrated with Agora BotStation, where developers can create, customize, manage, and deploy AI agents across supported hardware, configuring persona, language, AI models, voice, and behavior.Agora will also showcase R1 4GS, extending conversational AI across Wi-Fi and cellular-connected devices.At IFA, visitors will experience Agora-powered conversational AI across robots, embodied AI, AI companions, smart home and IoT devices, wearables, vehicles, and industrial robotics.Agora will exhibit alongside customers and technology partners, including Seeed Studio, Sentino, Espressif, Speedtech, Quectel, IntelPro, Sweekar, Kata Friends, and Robsen , demonstrating how conversational AI is moving from software into products."Creating an AI companion like Sweekar requires the conversation to feel as natural and engaging as the physical product itself," said Irving Gao, Founder and CEO of Takway AI, creator of Sweekar. "Agora gives us a strong conversational foundation without requiring our team to build that infrastructure from the ground up. That allows us to move faster and focus our resources on the experiences that differentiate Sweekar—its evolving personality, memory, and the relationship it builds with each user."Visit Agora at Hall 5.2, Booth 509 to experience how conversational AI moves from agent to hardware—and from commands to conversation.

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