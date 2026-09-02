Midea introduces SpaceMaster oven series featuring graphene technology at IFA

BERLIN, GERMANY - Media OutReach Newswire - 2 September 2026 - Midea will showcase its new SpaceMaster Series built-in oven at IFA 2026 in Berlin, offering an early look at its next generation of smart kitchen appliances ahead of a planned global market launch in 2027.

Graphene Turbo Hot Air Technology: Rapid 0.2-second heating response for precise and energy-efficient cooking.

350°C Pizza Program: High-temperature cooking with a dedicated pizza stone for crisp, pizzeria-style results.

81-Liter Capacity: A spacious cavity supports simultaneous cooking across three levels with independent temperature control.

Smart and Easy-Care Design: Dual self-cleaning, A++ energy efficiency, Midea SmartHome App connectivity, and compatibility with Google Home and Amazon Alexa.

At the core of the SpaceMaster Series is Midea's Graphene Turbo Hot Air Technology, designed to deliver rapid and even heat distribution. Leveraging graphene's high thermal conductivity, the heating system responds in as little as 0.2 seconds, enabling precise temperature control while reducing preheating time.The technology also supports a dedicated 350°C pizza program. Combined with the included refractory pizza stone, the high-temperature cooking mode is designed to produce crisp, stone-baked-style pizza at home.Key features of the Midea SpaceMaster Series include:The 81-liter oven is designed for households preparing multiple dishes at once, while its multi-level cooking system enables different foods to be cooked simultaneously with individual temperature settings. A dual self-cleaning system simplifies maintenance, while connected controls provide additional flexibility for everyday use."Cooking at home has become more than a routine task for many consumers; it is increasingly part of how people experience quality, creativity and enjoyment in everyday life," said a Midea spokesperson. "With the SpaceMaster Series, we are combining advanced thermal technology with intuitive operation to make professional cooking capabilities, including 350°C pizza baking, more accessible in the home."

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