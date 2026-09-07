Midea unveils SpaceMaster oven featuring 350 degree graphene heating system

BERLIN, GERMANY - Media OutReach Newswire - 7 September 2026 - Midea presented its SpaceMaster Series Built-in Oven at IFA 2026 in Berlin, putting the focus on a graphene-based heating system designed for rapid thermal response and cooking temperatures of up to 350°C. Following the product presentation, Midea demonstrated the oven in operation during a live cooking show at its Culinary Stage.

At the center of the SpaceMaster is Midea's Graphene Turbo Hot Air technology, which uses graphene heating tubes to deliver heat rapidly. According to Midea, the heating system has a thermal response time of as little as 0.2 seconds. This figure refers to the response of the heating system itself, rather than the time required for the oven cavity to reach 350°C.Alongside the graphene heating system, the SpaceMaster supports cooking temperatures of up to 350°C, extending the temperature range available in a domestic built-in oven. The higher temperature ceiling is designed to support cooking methods that benefit from short periods of more intense heat, while the rapid response of the heating elements is intended to provide more responsive heat delivery and temperature control.Following the presentation, Midea brought the SpaceMaster into a live kitchen setting at its Culinary Stage. Michelin-starred chef worked seamlessly with the innovative built-in oven to prepare a range of dishes in front of attending media, demonstrating the SpaceMaster in a real cooking environment beyond its technical presentation on the IFA show floor.The SpaceMaster Series also received multiple industry and media recognitions during IFA 2026. Midea's Built-in Steam Oven received the "Excellent Steaming Technology Innovation Gold Award," while the Midea Built-in Oven was honored with the "Excellent Heating Technology Innovation Gold Award."The products also drew recognition from technology media. Computer BILD named the oven a "Messe-Highlight 2026," while NETZWELT presented the SpaceMaster Series with its "Innovation Award IFA 2026." In addition, Midea also received the "IFA 2026 Editor's Choice Award" from Inside Digital and Techlicious.The IFA presentation marks an early public showcase of the SpaceMaster Series ahead of its planned commercial rollout. Midea currently plans to begin the series' global rollout in 2027.With the SpaceMaster, Midea is using its appearance at IFA 2026 to demonstrate how graphene-based heating technology and higher cooking temperatures can be applied to the next generation of built-in ovens.

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