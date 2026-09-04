MAMMOTION unveils LUBA 4 AWD robotic mowers at IFA 2026

BERLIN, Sept. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MAMMOTION, the pioneer in smart outdoor robotics, returns to IFA 2026 with a groundbreaking lineup that takes garden automation all the way to the edge. Headlined by the new flagship LUBA 4 AWD series robotic lawn mower alongside the innovative Maston commercial robotic mowing solution, MAMMOTION's full suite of new solutions will be showcased throughout IFA 2026 at the MAMMOTION booths (Indoor: Hall 9, Booth 123; Outdoor: OCG-141).



The new lineup offers a preview of MAMMOTION’s 2027 product generation

As robotic mowing enters its next stage of maturity, the new benchmark goes beyond simply proving autonomous mowing works, but perfecting the details that determine whether a lawn is simply cut or professionally maintained. Guided by a decade of innovation and shaped by millions of real-world user interactions, MAMMOTION has enhanced its new lineup to tackle the industry's toughest edge cases. The result is more precise navigation, gentler handling, and more complete edge coverage. MAMMOTION's next-generation technologies, including the updated Tri-Fusion navigation system and front-wheel steering with bidirectional driving, enable smarter positioning and turf-friendly maneuvers, while new edge-cutting solutions help finish lawn borders with fewer gaps.

"True automation isn't just about starting the job—it's about finishing it intelligently and purposefully," said Jayden Wei, CEO of MAMMOTION. "At IFA 2026, we are taking outdoor automation all the way to the edge—not only by tackling the edge cases that have long limited robotic mowing, but by redefining what autonomous lawn care can achieve. Our mission remains clear: to make autonomous lawn care more thoughtful and refined, delivering a tailored, gardener-standard level of care across every type of landscape."

LUBA 4 AWD Series: The Proactive Robot Gardener for Complex Lawns

MAMMOTION is breaking new ground in autonomous lawn care with the LUBA 4 AWD, redefining what homeowners can expect from a robotic mower. Moving beyond standard automated tools that only cover the middle of the lawn, the LUBA 4 AWD acts as a proactive gardener that takes lawn care all the way to the edge—pushing the boundaries of intelligent navigation, turf protection, and zero manual touch border trimming to deliver a truly complete, professional-grade finish.

Building on MAMMOTION's centimeter-level Tri-Fusion navigation system, the LUBA 4 AWD upgrades its perception with a four-camera array covering the front, sides, and rear. By integrating 360° LiDAR, NetRTK, and a high‑precision vision system, the robot establishes a triple‑redundancy sensing architecture where each sensor serves as a real‑time backup for the others – delivering maximum stability with zero dead zones and zero drift. This fused spatial awareness enables the robot to seamlessly interpret complex outdoor environments, react to obstacles in real time, and plan optimal paths even under dense canopy shade or low‑light conditions.

LUBA 4 AWD is designed to better nurture the lawn with bidirectional driving with independent front-wheel steering. Guided by front and rear cameras with 360° LiDAR, it changes direction seamlessly without needing forced U-turns, eliminating pivot pressure and turf tearing. Each wheel turns through a clean arc rather than scrubbing, leaving no brown rings or visible tracks on delicate grass.

The new robot also addresses the industry's most persistent pain point: untrimmed lawn borders. A dedicated edge-cutting accessory enables LUBA 4 AWD to trim flush against walls, fences, and garden borders, ensuring complete edge coverage and eliminates the need for manual string trimming altogether.

The LUBA 4 AWD range is available in three versions, recommended for lawn areas from 0.75 acres (3,000 m²) to 3 acres (12,000 m²). Regional model availability and specifications for LUBA 4 AWD series may vary by market. Pricing and channel availability will be available later this year.

Maston Series: An All-in-one Professional Robotic Mowing Solution

For professional users, MAMMOTION is showcasing Maston commercial robotic mowing solution, a unified platform that is designed to bring greater automation and efficiency to large-scale grounds management.

The Maston series combines robotic mowing hardware with fleet management capabilities, allowing multiple machines to coordinate work across large areas through the MAMMOTION Fleet Management platform. Professionals can manage their fleet from a centralized dashboard while monitoring mowing performance and accessing remote diagnostics.

Powered by MAMMOTION's Tri-Fusion 2.0 Intelligent Perception System, Maston maintains pinpoint positioning and reliable path planning across challenging, expansive terrain. The series also offers two cutter configurations for different applications: Maston Rotary is designed for dense brush and heavy clearing in overgrown areas, while Maston Flail is designed for fine turf maintenance, including applications requiring a high-quality finish.

Maintenance is further simplified by the robot's modular design, where key components like cutting discs, sensors, wheels, and the battery feature standard quick-release interfaces for fast field repairs without disassembly. To ensure maximum uptime for continuous operation, the Maston series is equipped with a 500W high-efficiency fast-charging station, significantly reducing charging intervals and keeping fleets working productively throughout the day.

The Maston series is now available for pre-order through authorized European and Australian distributors. Regional models and specifications may vary.

For purchasing or dealership opportunities, visit www.mammotion.com