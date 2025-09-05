Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Agora Marries OpenAI for Talk-Back Bots in 200ms

September 05, 2025 | 15:15
(0) user say
Developers can now graft living voice, vision and text into apps where AI sidekicks answer before you finish breathing the question.

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Sept. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Agora (NASDAQ: API), the leading platform for real-time engagement and conversational AI, today announced expanded support for OpenAI's Realtime API, now generally available. Agora's integration with the new Realtime API now supports automated greetings, mixed-modality interaction, selective attention locking and more advanced functionality designed to power more natural interaction between users and AI agents.

This milestone builds on Agora's partnership with OpenAI, as the Realtime API is the first multimodal large language model (MLLM) built into the Agora platform. The combined solution empowers developers to create more natural, responsive, and human-like AI agents by reducing development complexity while unlocking advanced capabilities in real-time interaction.

"Real-time multimodal interaction is the missing piece for AI agents to feel truly human," said Tony Zhao, CEO of Agora. "By integrating OpenAI's Realtime API into our Conversational AI Engine, we're giving developers the tools to build experiences that are faster, smarter, and more natural than ever before."

Agora's Conversational AI Engine now offers more advanced features to enable natural interaction with AI agents:

  • Automated Greetings: Ensures instant session awareness and a natural, welcoming onboarding experience.
  • Mixed-Modality Interaction: Enables seamless switching between voice and text inputs within a single interactive session.
  • Flexible Turn-Detection Options: Gives developers fine-grained control over conversational flow and turn-taking behavior.
  • Uninterrupted Input: Agora's proprietary Selective Attention Locking technology filters out ambient noise and interfering voices for uninterrupted engagement.

Through Agora's Conversational AI Engine, developers gain access to a powerful set of tools that not only streamline adoption of the Realtime API but also unlock new features and use cases for multimodal AI agents. By combining OpenAI's real-time language model with Agora's global real-time network infrastructure (SDRTN®) and purpose-built developer toolkit, teams can accelerate time to market, simplify application development, and deliver superior real-time conversational AI experiences.

Robotics startup Carbon Origins is already leveraging Agora's technology integrated with OpenAI's Realtime API to enable hands free operation of heavy equipment and enhance operator efficiency.

"The combination of OpenAI's Realtime API and Agora's conversational AI technology enable hands-free control of our autonomous robot fleet," said Amogha Krishna Srirangarajan, CEO and Founder of Carbon Origins. "The technology powers the automation of complex checklists and system operations in our Constellation AI solution, allowing operators to focus on strategic tasks and orchestration instead of manual execution."

The integration further strengthens Agora's position as the leading platform for conversational AI, real-time engagement, and multimodal agent development, with applications spanning customer support, education, gaming, fan engagement, and beyond.

Learn more about Agora's Conversational AI Engine here: https://www.agora.io/en/products/conversational-ai-engine/

For more information about Agora (NASDAQ: API), visit: www.agora.io.

By PR Newswire

Agora

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Agora OpenAI AI

Related Contents

Translation giant unleashes AI agent to automate business workflows

Translation giant unleashes AI agent to automate business workflows

Fashion retailer doubles down on AI-powered inventory predictions

Fashion retailer doubles down on AI-powered inventory predictions

Arlo eyes upgrade: AI finds clips, adds captions

Arlo eyes upgrade: AI finds clips, adds captions

AI coach lands for Singapore’s service elite

AI coach lands for Singapore’s service elite

Genius Mind adds AI, finance to kid toolkit

Genius Mind adds AI, finance to kid toolkit

MITTI Labs joins forces to scale green tech

MITTI Labs joins forces to scale green tech

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

Latest News

Hung Yen expands economic development by tapping seaport potential

Hung Yen expands economic development by tapping seaport potential

Investors pour $6.3 billion into Hung Yen in first eight months of 2025

Investors pour $6.3 billion into Hung Yen in first eight months of 2025

Gen Z is reshaping money management in Vietnam

Gen Z is reshaping money management in Vietnam

MoIT confident in hitting trade growth targets for 2025

MoIT confident in hitting trade growth targets for 2025

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020