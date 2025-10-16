Corporate

Agora Exotel 2025: AgentStream Powers Real-Time AI Voice Bots

October 16, 2025 | 16:05
(0) user say
Sub-second latency undercuts typical telephony lag, hinting that conversational commerce may soon expect human-like turn-taking speeds as a baseline.

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ: API), a global leader in real-time engagement and conversational AI technology, is building on Exotel's programmable voice streaming platform to deliver intelligent AI voice bot experiences at scale. Exotel, a leading provider of AI transformation for customer engagement and experience, powers the streaming infrastructure that enables Agora's Conversational AI Engine to deploy seamless, human-like conversations across multiple voice and digital channels — without the complexity of managing telephony or connectivity layers.

Exotel AgentStream is a real-time voice streaming platform that connects AI bots to users across PSTN, WhatsApp, in-app, and WebRTC channels. Combined with Agora's Conversational AI Engine, the solution empowers enterprises to deliver natural, real-time conversations at scale.

Trusted by more than 7,000 enterprises worldwide across industries such as BFSI, Logistics, Consumer Durables, E-commerce, Healthcare, and Education, Exotel handles over 25 billion annual conversations. With this collaboration, enterprises in India and the Middle East can leverage a reliable, secure, and intelligent voice AI infrastructure designed to boost customer satisfaction, streamline operations, and accelerate digital transformation.

Together, Agora and Exotel are targeting 50–100 million AI-led voice interactions annually across India and the Middle East, enabling enterprises to automate 30–40% of routine voice queries and reduce operational costs by up to 30%. These projections are informed by regional conversational-AI market growth and early enterprise pilot data, which show that voice automation can significantly lower handling times while improving customer experience.

"Enterprises today are seeking scalable and intelligent AI solutions that can deliver human-like customer experiences in real time. Our partnership with Exotel combines the strengths of Agora's Conversational AI Engine with Exotel's robust programmable voice infrastructure, making it easier for enterprises to deploy AI agents that enhance customer engagement and operational efficiency," said Tony Zhao, CEO and Co-founder of Agora.

"Exotel's programmable streaming infrastructure allows technology providers like Agora to focus on intelligence and experience, while we power the connectivity behind it," said Sachin Bhatia, Co-founder and COO, Exotel. "This integration showcases how global AI players can build on Exotel AgentStream to bring reliable, high-quality voice interactions to market."

This deployment marks a key milestone in advancing enterprise-ready voice AI adoption in high-growth markets like India and the Middle East, empowering organizations to unlock new levels of automation, personalization, and efficiency in customer engagement.

Agora's conversational AI solutions are built to make AI feel less like a robotic tool and more like a trusted, knowledgeable helper. Agora's Conversational AI Engine enables developers to build lifelike, real-time voice agents using any LLM. Powered by Agora's real-time engagement (RTE) infrastructure, these agents can converse more naturally with ultra-low latency responses and intelligent interruption handling—even under poor network conditions and in noisy environments.

To learn more about Agora's conversational AI solutions, visit: https://www.agora.io/en/conversational-ai/

For more information about Agora (NASDAQ: API), visit: www.agora.io and www.exotel.com

By PR Newswire

