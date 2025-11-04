Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

AboitizPower to acquire 25 per cent equity stake in VPCL

November 04, 2025 | 11:31
(0) user say
Philippine energy company Aboitiz Power Corporation (AboitizPower) has announced its first major overseas investment with the acquisition of a 25 per cent stake in Van Phong Power Co., Ltd. (VPCL) from Japan’s Sumitomo Corporation.
AboitizPower to acquire 25 per cent equity stake in VPCL

VPCL owns and operates a 1,320 MW high-efficiency, low-emission coal-fired power plant in Khanh Hoa province. The transaction, announced on October 29, marks a key milestone in AboitizPower's regional expansion strategy, signalling its growing role in Southeast Asia’s energy landscape.

The Van Phong power plant, which commenced commercial operations at the start of 2024, operates under a 25-year power purchase agreement with Vietnam's national utility, Vietnam Electricity. The Van Phong 1 plant is designed to supply about 8.5 billion kWh per year to the national grid, equivalent to around 4 per cent of Vietnam's annual gross power generation. This is the largest foreign-invested power plant in Van Phong Special Economic Zone, located in the central province of Khanh Hoa.

With this investment, AboitizPower aims to deliver sustainable returns to shareholders while maintaining a balanced energy portfolio. The move complements the company’s renewable energy programme and supports its long-term strategy for a balanced energy transition, contributing to reliable and affordable power systems.

The closing of the transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including securing the necessary regulatory approvals.

Sumitomo Corporation is one of Japan's highly diversified conglomerates with a long history, tracing its roots back to the 17th century, though the modern trading company was established in 1919.

South Korea's HD KSOE to acquire Doosan Vina for $207 million South Korea's HD KSOE to acquire Doosan Vina for $207 million

HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering (HD KSOE), an arm of HD Hyundai, on August 20 announced the acquisition of Doosan Vina from Doosan Enerbility.
Sumitomo scoops up 49 per cent stake in Danang hydropower plants Sumitomo scoops up 49 per cent stake in Danang hydropower plants

Sumitomo Corporation has acquired a 49 per cent stake in Mekong Electric Power Engineering and Development JSC, which owns the Dak Di 1 and Dak Di 2 run-of-river hydropower ventures in Danang.
Industrial real estate M&As active amid expansion wave Industrial real estate M&As active amid expansion wave

Vietnam is entering a breakout phase in industrial real estate. From a starting point of just 335 hectares of industrial land nationwide in 1986, the total stock had reached 60,000ha by Q3 2025, a 179-fold increase in less than four decades.

By Thanh Van

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Aboitiz Philippines M&A Van Phong 1 Coal-Fired Power Plant Sumitomo Corporation

Related Contents

Vietjet launches new Ho Chi Minh City–Manila route

Vietjet launches new Ho Chi Minh City–Manila route

Publicis Groupe to acquire HEPMIL Media Group

Publicis Groupe to acquire HEPMIL Media Group

Sumitomo scoops up 49 per cent stake in Danang hydropower plants

Sumitomo scoops up 49 per cent stake in Danang hydropower plants

Parent company of Highlands Coffee acquires Paris Baguette

Parent company of Highlands Coffee acquires Paris Baguette

South Korea's HD KSOE to acquire Doosan Vina for $207 million

South Korea's HD KSOE to acquire Doosan Vina for $207 million

Vietnam sees $786 million in July M&A across key sectors

Vietnam sees $786 million in July M&A across key sectors

Latest News ⁄ Investing ⁄ M&A

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

W&J unveils budget viscometer line for factory floor

W&J unveils budget viscometer line for factory floor

ST iDirect fuels Verizon Frontline emergency upgrade

ST iDirect fuels Verizon Frontline emergency upgrade

Ping An keeps MSCI AAA ESG crown for fourth year

Ping An keeps MSCI AAA ESG crown for fourth year

ANESSA Sunshine Project lands in Singapore

ANESSA Sunshine Project lands in Singapore

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020