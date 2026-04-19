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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

4,680 volunteers prepare for Asian Beach Games in Sanya

April 19, 2026 | 10:24
(0) user say
China recruited and trained the "Little Deer" volunteer contingent supporting operations at the multi-sport competition.

SANYA, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 17 April 2026 - As the 6th Asian Beach Games draws near, 4,680 youth volunteers, affectionately known as the "Little Deer" (Xiao Lu Lu), have completed their general training and are now intensively honing their foreign language skills and job-specific practical abilities in final preparation for the event.

4,680 young Chinese volunteers ready for Asian Beach Games.

4,680 young Chinese volunteers ready for Asian Beach Games.

Recruited from 12 universities, including Hainan University and Hainan Normal University, as well as other local organizations, the volunteers share the common nickname "Little Deer." The name is derived from Sanya's nickname, "Deer City," and is meant to reflect the volunteers' lively, warm, and friendly spirit.

"See ya in Sanya" is both the slogan of the Asian Beach Games and the guiding principle for its volunteers. Liang Zihan, a student from Hainan Tropical Ocean University, said: "Since the launch of the volunteer recruitment drive, whether it is learning about the Games, mastering multilingual communication, or taking part in scenario-based drills and emergency exercises, I have given it my all. I hope to convey Sanya's warmth, openness, and inclusiveness to every friend who comes from afar."

Alongside local students, the volunteer team also includes many young people from across China brought together by the Games. Wu Yujia, a sophomore at the Hospitality Institute of Sanya, is one of them. "I want to show a warm, caring, and energetic Sanya," she said. When asked about her future plans, she did not hesitate: "I want to stay in Sanya." In her eyes, the city's pleasant climate and beautiful scenery have deepened her affection for it and strengthened her commitment to volunteering.

The 6th Asian Beach Games will be held in Sanya, Hainan, from April 22 to 30, 2026. Delegations from all 45 member countries and regions of the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) will take part in what is the largest and most influential beach sports event in Asia. As the first major international sporting event to be held in Hainan after the independent customs operations of the Hainan Free Trade Port, the Games are not only a celebration of Asian sport but also an important opportunity for Hainan to present an open and welcoming face to the world.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By The 6th Asian Beach Games Sanya 2026 Organising Committee

What the stars mean:

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TagTag:
Asian Beach Games volunteers

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