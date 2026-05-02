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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Sixth Asian Beach Games opens in Sanya

May 02, 2026 | 15:20
(0) user say
The multi-sport competition commenced in the southern Chinese resort city with athletes competing across beach and water disciplines.

SANYA, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 28 April 2026 – The 6th Asian Beach Games opened on Wednesday evening in China's tropical resort city of Sanya, with the opening ceremony held at the seaside Yasha Park.

6th Asian Beach Games opens in Sanya

6th Asian Beach Games opens in Sanya

Chinese State Councilor Shen Yiqin declared the Games open after 45 delegations marched in for the continental Games, which had previously been scheduled to be held in 2020.

After having twice been postponed, chiefly due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Sanya Games has drawn around 10,000 participants, including 1,790 athletes.

The Games marks the first time Hainan has hosted a continental-level beach sports event. It is also the first major international sporting event since the island-wide Hainan Free Trade Port was inaugurated last December.

Scheduled from April 22 to 30, the Games features 14 sports, 15 disciplines and 62 events. It is the second time that China has hosted the Asian Beach Games, after the 2012 edition in Haiyang, Shandong Province.

China has sent a delegation of 255 members, including 171 athletes, competing in 13 sports and 60 events, marking the country's highest participation in Asian Beach Games history.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By The 6th Asian Beach Games Sanya 2026 Organising Committee

What the stars mean:

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Asian Beach Games Sanya

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