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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Sanya hosts sixth Asian Beach Games

April 28, 2026 | 16:09
(0) user say
The southern Chinese resort city conducted the multi-sport competition emphasizing service quality for athletes and spectators.
SANYA, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 27 April 2026 - The 6th Asian Beach Games officially opened on Tuesday evening in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province. An opening ceremony titled "A Sky-Ocean Meeting" unfolded against a natural backdrop of ocean and sand, welcoming athletes from 45 countries and regions across Asia.
The 6th Asian Beach Games is being held from April 22 to 30 in Sanya, a coastal city in south China's Hainan Province.
The 6th Asian Beach Games is being held from April 22 to 30 in Sanya, a coastal city in south China's Hainan Province.

Over recent months, the host city has established a comprehensive, high-standard service system, now fully operational, to support what organizers describe as a "splendid, exceptional and outstanding" event.

The success of the Games, organizers say, begins with a smooth and welcoming arrival experience. Benefiting from policies under the Hainan Free Trade Port (FTP), entry procedures have been streamlined.

Jože Zidar, a veteran Slovenian sports journalist who visited earlier this year, said he experienced "one of the most efficient border clearances" he had encountered. Such feedback has since been echoed by many participants.

High service standards extend throughout the event. The Games adopt a coastal venue layout described as a "pearls-on-a-string" coastal layout, integrating multiple sites and combining beach sports with the surrounding natural environment to create a "sports and tourism" experience.

All venues have been built or upgraded in line with green standards and are now operational. In terms of logistics, 22 designated hotels, more than 1,000 new energy vehicles, and around 4,700 volunteers have been deployed. The Main Media Center is providing one-stop services for over 1,000 registered journalists from China and abroad.

Given the nature of beach and marine events, Sanya has also established a citywide emergency medical system featuring a "30-minute response network." A total of 71 on-site medical stations, supported by additional medical posts, 285 medical staff and 46 ambulances, form a comprehensive response system covering on-site treatment, patient transfer and specialized care.

The opening ceremony itself broke with the traditional stadium format, instead integrating performance elements into the natural beach setting of sand, sunshine and palm trees.

Artistic segments combined local Hainan culture, the vision of the Hainan FTP, and the spirit of sport.

The Games mascot "Ya Ya", the Eld's deer, appeared throughout the ceremony as a cultural symbol linking the city's past and future.

Environmentally friendly technologies and virtual imaging were also incorporated to create a visual experience blending digital and real-world elements. Sanya has positioned the Games as a catalyst for urban development under the concept of "promoting construction and improving quality through sports."

Preparations have contributed to infrastructure upgrades and environmental improvements.

At the same time, a "sports, tourism and consumption" model has been introduced.

More than 200 licensed products have been launched, while promotional campaigns linking tourism resources across the island are underway.

Supporting events, including an international diving festival and cultural exhibitions of intangible heritage, have also been organized to enhance the experience for visitors and participants.

From preparation to opening, Sanya aims to deliver on its commitment to the Asian sporting community through comprehensive services and an open, dynamic city environment.

The Games are expected to serve as a platform to promote unity, friendship and development across Asia.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By The 6th Asian Beach Games Sanya 2026 Organising Committee

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Sanya Asian Beach Games

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